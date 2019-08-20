‘PM Modi doesn’t respect RSS view’: Priyanka Gandhi picks on government’s Kashmir decision

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:00 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he doesn’t respect Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh after the BJP’s ideological mentor issued a clarification over its chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comments.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had called for a dialogue between the backers and opponents of reservation on Sunday. After which the Congress party had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS of being anti-Dalit and pushing for ending caste-based reservation.

RSS’ ‘prachar pramukh’ or publicity head Arun Kumar then tweeted to say that his organisation has made its stance on the issue clear that it fully supports reservation for Dalits, Scheduled Tribes, other backward classes and those getting it on to economic grounds.

Priyanka Gandhi chose Kumar’s tweet to hit out at the government’s decision to end the special status to Kashmir earlier this month.

“So the RSS has declared in a tweet that all ‘issues in the society’ should be resolved through cordial dialogue? I suppose either Modiji and his government no longer respect the RSS’s views or they don’t believe that there is an “issue” in Jammu and Kashmir. Interesting,” she tweeted late on Monday.

Her party has criticised the BJP-led Centre on the revocation of Article 370 and also raised serious questions on the bifurcation of the state.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 09:46 IST