‘Right direction, democratised’: PM Modi explains how AI can benefit all

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Thursday and explained how artificial intelligence can become "beneficial for all". At the AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi said the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper and wider than ever. (Screengrab/YouTube)

Noting that from the days of wireless signal transmission to the era of the entire world sharing a real-time connection, PM Modi said that AI is also such a "transformation of human history". Follow live updates on India AI Impact Summit 2026

He stated that today is just the beginning of artificial intelligence's impact.

The prime minister said that AI can take humanity to new heights. "AI will be beneficial for all only when it is shared by all, when code is open for all," he added.

He stated that rather than merely making machines intelligent, AI is multiplying human capabilities. "There is only one difference: this time, the speed is unprecedented, and the scale is also unexpected. Earlier, the impact of technology used to take decades to be visible. Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper and wider than ever," he added.

ALSO READ | PM Modi presents ‘MANAV Vision’ at AI Summit: What it stands for

However, the prime minister emphasised that there needs to be a big vision, adding that the world should shoulder an equally big responsibility.

"Along with the present generation, we also have to worry about what form of AI we will hand over to the coming generations," he stated. PM Modi said that the real question is not what AI can do in the future, but what humans can do with AI in the present.

PM Modi said that skilling, reskilling, and lifelong learning must be made a mass movement. "The future of work will be inclusive, trusted, and human-centric. If we move forward together, artificial intelligence will elevate the potential of humanity," he added.

‘AI must be democratised’ AI is a transformative power, the prime minister said. But, he added, it becomes disruptive if directionless, and becomes a solution if the right direction is found. "How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric, how to make it sensitive and responsive, this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit. The theme of this summit clearly reflects the perspective from which India views AI. Welfare of all, the happiness of all. This is our benchmark," PM Modi stated.

ALSO READ | 'India sees fortune in AI, not fear': PM Modi at India AI Summit

He also stated that artificial intelligence must be democratised. Humans must not merely be reduced to data points or raw material for AI, PM Modi said, adding that AI must be made a medium for "inclusion and empowerment, especially in the Global South".

"We must give AI an open sky and also keep the command in our hands, like GPS. GPS shows us the way, but the final call on which direction we should go is ours. The direction in which we take AI today will determine our future," he added.

ALSO READ | India leading AI revolution, benchmark at ‘happiness, welfare for all’, says PM Modi at AI Impact Summit 2026

He called on the world leaders to pledge to develop AI as a "global common good", pressing that the establishment of global standards is a crucial need of the hour.

Citing disruptions caused by deepfakes and fabricated content, PM Modi said that content in the digital world should also have authenticity labels so people know what's real and what's created with AI. "As AI creates more text, images, and video, the industry increasingly needs watermarking and clear-source standards. Therefore, it's crucial that this trust is built into the technology from the start," he stated.

PM Modi said that the world is entering an era where "humans and intelligent systems co-create, co-work, and co-evolve".