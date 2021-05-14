PM Modi extends greetings on occassion of Akshaya Tritiya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on the occassion of Akshaya Tritiya.

"Happy Akshaya Tritiya to all. This festival associated with the accomplishment of auspicious works should give us the power to realize our resolve to conquer the corona epidemic," PM Modi tweeted.

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated every year in the month of April/May and is considered auspicious from beginning to end. Named after the third lunar of the spring month of Vaisakha in the Hindu calendar, this festival is celebrated by the Hindus and Jains as an annual spring festival in India and Nepal.

The word 'Akshaya' means 'one that never diminishes' or 'the unending one'. On this day, people make donations, do good deeds and buy precious metals and jewels.

Also known as Akha Teej or Akti, this year the muhurat of the puja the Puja begins at 05:38 am and ends at 12:18pm while the Tritiya Tithi begins at 5:38am on May 14 and ends at 7:59am on May 15. People usually start the day by praying for their forefathers and parents who are no more.

This occassion is considered to be auspicious for new ventures, marriages and to buy gold since it is believed to bring good luck.

Acoording to the Hindu mythology, Akshaya Tritiya marks the starting of Treta Yuga. It is referred to as Parasurama Jayanti since it also celebrates the birthday of Parasurama, the 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu.



