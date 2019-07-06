PM Modi in Varanasi Live- ‘Size of the cake matters’: PM on $5 trillion economy goal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Varanasi on Saturday and inaugurated the nationwide membership drive of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also launched a membership drive helpline from Kashi.

After landing in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will unveil the statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri at Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport.

PM Modi will also launch a plantation drive from Anand Kanan Vatika.

Follow live updates here:

12:45 pm IST Homestay culture gaining popularity: PM Modi “These days homestay culture is gaining wide popularity. Even during the Pravasiya Bhartiya Divas, many people had offered to let guests stay at their homes. This can also be taken forward as a commercial activity, and thereby heading towards a larger economy,” said the prime Minister in Varanasi.





12:43 pm IST ‘Yoga not only ensuring health but also health tourism’: PM The practice of yoga in our country not only ensures good health of people but is also giving way to health tourism, which is why we must promote it and also keep the country clean so as to attract more and more tourists,”





12:36 pm IST Dedicated special Jal Shakti ministry to ensure ‘Har Ghar ko Jal’: PM “Water is required everywhere, be it for cooking, cleaning, for use in toilets and many more. To ensure look after the water needs of every house in the country (‘Har Ghar ko Jal’) a special Jal Shakti ministry has been dedicated for the purpose,” said PM Modi in Varanasi.





12:30 am IST 10-year-vision, 5-year-target: PM Modi on Budget “Our vision is for the next 10 years and this five-year-target is only the first step towards it as is indicated by the Budget that was presented yesterday,” said the Prime Minister in Varanasi.





12:23 pm IST ‘Size of the cake matters’: PM Modi on $5 trillion economy goal “New India is extremely eager to progress,” said PM Modi explaining as to why every should know on $5 trillion economy goal. He said “it’s an English saying “size of the cake matters” which implies the bigger the economy the more the people will be benefitted.”





12:18 pm IST Essential for all to know what’s meant by $5 trillion economy: PM “It is essential for all of you (BJP workers) to understand what is meant by $5 trillion economy, not only because you need to explain it people but also to give it back to those who think India cannot achieve this goal,” said PM Modi at the launch of BJP’s nationwide membership drive from Varanasi.





12:17 pm IST Honoured with opportunity to unveil Lal Bahadur Shastri’s statue: PM Honoured to have gotten the opportunity to unveil former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s statue at Varanasi airport, said PM Narendra Modi after the launch of BJP’s nationwide membership drive.





12:06 pm IST PM Modi launches BJP’s nationwide membership drive Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches BJP’s nationwide membership drive and the helpline number-8980808080 - using which people can become party members. The nationwide membership drive of the BJP will continue till August 11.





11:15 am IST PM Modi kicks off plantation drive in Varanasi PM Modi launched the plantation drive by planting a Peepal sapling in Varanasi’s Harahua.





11:12 am IST PM Modi performs puja Ahead of kicking off the plantation drive in Uttar Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi is currently performing puja.





11:10 am IST PM Modi hands overs saplings to children PM Modi provides saplings to children at a government primary school in Harahua in order to give way to plantation drive in Uttar Pradesh.





10:55 am IST Sons of former PM Shastri present during unveiling of statue PM Narendra Modi greeted by son of former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri and Senior Congress leader Anil Shastri at Varanasi airport. PM later inaugurated a statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri. LB Shastri’s younger son Sunil was also present, as reported by news agency ANI.





10:45 am IST PM Modi unveils statue of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri Prime minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the airport in Varanasi.





10:20 am IST PM to unveil former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri’s statue Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said that soon after landing here, Modi will unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.





10:16 am IST PM Modi to elaborate on Budget and India’s growth trajectory “At around 11:30 this morning, I will address the programme in Varanasi marking the launch of @BJP4India’s Membership Drive. During my speech, I will elaborate on my thoughts on the Budget and India’s growth trajectory in the coming years,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted this morning.





10:00 am IST PM Modi to launch plantation drive Under the plantation drive, UP government led by Yogi Aditayanath has set a target to plant 22 crore saplings across the state and Varanasi district administration has decided to plant more than 27 lakh saplings in the district.





9:55 am IST BJP membership drive to continue till August 11 “The nationwide membership drive of the BJP will continue till August 11,” BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said. The membership can be obtained through a helpline number — 8980808080 — which will be activated after the prime minister inaugurates it formally, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said.





9:50 am IST PM to launch nationwide membership drive Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the BJP’s nationwide membership drive from the Deendayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre and Museum in Varanasi. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the nationwide membership drive and will also launch a helpline number here today,” Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said.



