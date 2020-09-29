PM Modi inaugurates 6 mega projects in Uttarakhand, says all-round work of govt making Ganga clean

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 13:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission. He also launched the logo of Jal Jeevan Mission, via video conferencing.

The projects include construction of a 68 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP), up-gradation of the existing 27 MLD plant at Jagjeetpur in Haridwar and construction of an 18 MLD STP at Sarai in Haridwar. The inauguration of 68 MLD Jagjeetpur project also marks the completion of the first sewerage project taken up on hybrid annuity mode of public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

“In the past decades, huge initiatives were taken up to clean river Ganga but those initiatives had neither public participation nor farsightedness. As a result, water of river Ganga was never cleaned,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said in Prayagraj Kumbh, the serenity of Ganga was experienced by devotees from all over the world and now during Haridwar Kumbh, the whole world is going to experience the bathing of the pure Ganga.

“Today, we are all seeing the results of this all-round work of the government. Today, work on projects worth 30 thousand crores under Namami Gange project is going on or has been completed. The government moved forward in four directions simultaneously. First, started laying a trap of sewage treatment plants to prevent the dirty water falling into the Ganges. Second, building sewage treatment plants that can meet the needs of the next 10-15 years. Third, working towards making 100 big cities and 5,000 villages situated on the banks of river Ganga open defecation free. Fourth, to put pollution in the river Ganga and its tributaries,” he said.

The PM said had the old methods been adopted, the situation would have been equally bad today.

“We have not limited the Namami Ganga Mission to the cleanliness of Ganga, but have made it the largest and comprehensive river conservation program in the country,” he said.

PM Modi said from its origins in Uttarakhand to confluence point in West Bengal, Ganga has enriched the lives of nearly half of the country’s population, adding that the cleanliness of the river is necessary.