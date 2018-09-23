PM Narendra Modi launches Ayushman Bharat, world’s largest govt-funded healthcare scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the world’s largest public health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) in Ranchi.

The cashless scheme which offers an annual cover of Rs 5 lakh to economically weaker section of society is expected to benefit 5.7 million families in Jharkhand alone. The Ayushman Bharat scheme aims to cover around 550 million people across the country.

“Today is a historic day for India... We are committed to building a healthy and fit India!” PM Modi tweeted this morning.

Eligible people can avail the benefits in empanelled government and private hospitals. There is no cap on family size and age in the scheme, ensuring that nobody is left out.

Bachulal Tiwary, 50, who became the first person to avail of the benefits of the scheme in Jharkhand will undergo a heart surgery later Sunday in Ranchi.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 13:48 IST