PM Modi Live on Coronavirus Outbreak: India in complete lockdown from midnight

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 20:15 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India was going into a complete lockdown mode from midnight on Tuesday resulting in a complete ban on people stepping out of their homes in order to prevent further transmission of Coronavirus in India that has registered over 500 cases so far.

He added that social distancing was the only effective measure to fight Coronavirus that had deflated the most advanced countries across the world despite their infrastructure while criticising those who have been reported to flout in the last couple of days.

‘The cycle of transmission must be broken if we have to defeat coronavirus,’ he said and added that ‘Some people were under this misconception that social distancing was only for the sick, but it is meant for everyone for their own safety, it applies even to the prime minister’.

He said some people’s carelessness will cost India dear and it was difficult to gauge how enormous this cost will be, he said while urging the residents to honour lockdown provisions enforced across the country.

In his last address to the nation on March 19 he called for “resolve and restraint” to fight the disease and introduced the 14-hour long Janta Curfew on Sunday to encourage social distancing to break the chain of transmissions.

The prime minister has held several review meetings including one with the chief ministers and health ministers of all states and with stakeholders outside the government including health care providers and media institutions to coordinate efforts against the spread of Cov-Sars-2.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will chair an urgent meeting with all the state Director Generals of Police and Chief Secretaries after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation to chalk out a plan on coronavirus pandemic, said a news agency.

PM’s address comes amid accusations of delayed government response and pressure from the opposition to devise a comprehensive strategy to deal with the economic challenges arising out of the situation. States have also demanded fiscal relief and help from the centre.

Congress leader P Chidambaram lashed out at the alleged delay in setting up of an economic task force and the party president Sonia Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Modi yesterday requesting him to consider wage support for the construction workers, who she said were in distress due to the impact of Coronavirus on the sector.

The centre today issued advisory to all States/UTs to use cess fund for the welfare of construction workers About Rs, 52000 crore is available as cess fund and about 3.5 crore construction workers are registered with these Construction welfare Boards.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee requested Modi to relax the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act which provides for limiting fiscal deficit of states to 3 per cent of the SGDP and raise it to 5 per cent.

In his last address to the nation on March 19, the prime minister had announced the setting up of the task force to lead the fight against the virus, however, the finance minister on Tuesday said that the fiscal measures were still in the works and will be announced soon. She announced several other relaxations including from the requirement of maintaining a minimum balance in savings account, waiver of surcharge for withdrawing money from ATMs outside the network of an account holder’s own bank, reduction in interest rates on penalties and extension of the deadlines for filling GST for firms and Income Tax Return for individuals among other measures.