Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
PM Modi offers condolence over Pune road accident, announces ex gratia

ANI |
Jun 19, 2025 01:24 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi offered condolences and said that an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. He announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and 50,000 to the injured.

The injured would be given Rs. 50,000, PMO said.(AP/File)
The injured would be given Rs. 50,000, PMO said.(AP/File)

The PMO India handle in a post on X said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.” "An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," it added.

As many as seven people have died in a road accident involving a Sedan and a pickup truck in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, as per police.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill said on Wednesday, "Seven people died in a road accident on Jejuri Morgaon road in Pune district. The accident took place between a sedan and a pickup truck. More details awaited."

Also read: 6-yr-old, eight others killed as car crashes into parked pickup truck

Earlier, on June 15, four lives were lost in Maharashtra's Pune district, following a tragic bridge collapse over the Indrayani River. The collapse, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, resulted in four deaths and left 51 injured, as per Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi earlier said, "A total of 51 people are injured and admitted to different hospitals, taking treatment, and four individuals have died. Three were identified as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, and one was male but unidentified."

"The incident happened at 3:15 pm, and we got the information at 3:30 pm. A team of about 250 people immediately came here. The rescue operation started, and so far we have rescued about 38 people," he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi offers condolence over Pune road accident, announces ex gratia
