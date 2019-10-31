PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:11 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia as the country celebrates Patel’s 144th birth anniversary as the National Unity Day.

Dressed in kurta-pyjama and a blue jacket, the Prime Minister showered petals on the 182 metres-long statue of India’s first deputy Prime Minister and the home minister, credited with merging all princely states into the Union of India.

PM Modi also attended the colourful Ekta Diwas Parade at the same venue, organized to honour Patel and administered the oath of unity to hundreds of school children, police personnel, artists and the spectators.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 09:05 IST