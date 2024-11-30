Congress leader's 'kutta' remark on EC stirs massive row, refuses to apologise

Congress Maharashtra MLC Bhai Jagtap's derogatory remark against the Election Commission of India (ECI) has snowballed into a major political controversy, with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders criticising the Opposition for indulging in dirty politics instead of working on its shortcomings. Congress leader Bhai Jagtap also questioned the credibility of the EVMs. (ANI)

The row began when Congress leader Bhai Jagtap doubled down his attacks on the ECI after the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance's performance in Maharashtra assembly election results, calling the poll panel 'PM Narendra Modi's dog".

"The Election Commission is like a dog, acting as a dog, sitting outside Narendra Modi ji's bungalow. All the agencies that were created to strengthen our democracy have now become puppets, acting under the influence of Narendra Modi ji," Bhai Jagtap was quoted as saying by IANS.

The Congress leader in line with his party's rhetoric, questioned the veracity of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and said the country's democracy has been "disreputed" because of ECI's “sycophancy”.

"The PM of the country had spoken about ballot paper when he was the CM of Gujarat. So, what happened now? Lal Krishna Advani had also said the same...They are saying that we are raising this issue because we have lost (the election in Maharashtra) but you too were saying the same then. Investigate it once. If this is faulty, replace it - that is what we are saying," the Congress MLC said.

He further said that Congress brought the EVM technology because it was being used in France, and the US, but after 2009, doubts started arising over its use.

BJP slams Congress over 'EC Modi's dog' remark

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lashed out at the Opposition for derogatory comments about the Election Commission of India (ECI) and its use of EVMs.

Subsequently, the Maharashtra BJP has filed a complaint against Congress leader Ashok A Jagtap for comparing the EC to a dog, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya told ANI.

"I have written to the Election Commission and also filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Such a kind of insult, the humiliation of the Election Commission which is a constitutional body can't be tolerated. Action should be initiated against Bhai Pratap," said Somaiya.

Bhai Jagtap refuses to apologise for 'dog' remark

Despite the severe backlash, the Congress leader, Bhai Jagtap, refused to apologise for his objectionable "kutta" remark to the Election Commission.

"I will not apologise at all, not even a bit. If they are working under pressure from the PM and other ministers then what I have said is right. I will not apologise. Election Commission exists to further strengthen the democracy of the country, and not to serve someone. I stand by what I said,' he said.