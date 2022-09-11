'PM Modi's revdiyaan': Congress on Satya Pal Malik's 'Vice President' claim

Based on Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik's claim that people had indicated to him that he could be made the vice president if he stopped speaking against the Centre, the Congress on Sunday took a jibe and PM Modi and said this is PM Modi's 'revdi culture'. "Wah Modiji wah. You turned out to be a great artiste," the official Twitter handle of the party wrote amid political debate on 'revdi culture' or the politics of freebies. "This is Modiji's freebie: Don't speak against the government...I will make you the vice president," the Congress said.

मोदी जी की रेवड़ियां:



सरकार के खिलाफ मत बोलो, मेरे काले कारनामे मत खोलो, उपराष्ट्रपति बना दूंगा।



मेघालय के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने कहा - मुझे मोदी सरकार से ऑफर था कि सच बोलना बंद कर दो, उपराष्ट्रपति बना दूंगा।



वाह मोदी जी वाह... आप तो बड़े कलाकार निकले। — Congress (@INCIndia) September 11, 2022

Satya Pal Malik who on several occasions openly criticised the Centre on Saturday made an explosive claim that he was given hints that he would be made the vice president if he doesn't speak. "But I don't do this. I speak what I feel," he said adding that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is a 'deserving' candidate.

The Meghalaya governor criticised the Centre on various fronts, including the recent renaming of Delhi's Rajpath and Kartavya Path and sad it was not needed. On the raids of the opposition leaders, he said there are many in the BJP worth raiding.

His VP claim comes a day after he heaped praises on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi is doing good work and the Yatra will have some good outcomes for the country, he said.

