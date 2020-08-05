e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi’s wisdom paved way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue: Yogi Adityanath

PM Modi’s wisdom paved way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue: Yogi Adityanath

The power of Indian democracy and judiciary under the leadership of PM Modi has shown the world how solutions to problems can be found through democratic and constitutional means, he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple here.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 15:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ayodhya
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waters Parijaat sapling ahead of the inception of Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waters Parijaat sapling ahead of the inception of Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya(PTI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of the Ram temple issue and fulfilling the dream.

The power of Indian democracy and judiciary under the leadership of PM Modi has shown the world how solutions to problems can be found through democratic and constitutional means, he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple here.

“Prime Minister’s foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue,” he said.

Yogi said people have struggled for 500 years for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Modi earlier performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP’s ‘mandir’ movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court settled the fractious issue going back more than a century and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site. It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

tags
top news
Golden chapter, says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for Ram temple
Golden chapter, says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for Ram temple
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
After bhoomi poojan at Ayodhya, RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat says we have fulfilled our resolve
After bhoomi poojan at Ayodhya, RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat says we have fulfilled our resolve
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Case of failed regulation’: UK environment agency chief on Bhopal gas horror
‘Case of failed regulation’: UK environment agency chief on Bhopal gas horror
We didn’t get written complaint: Mumbai Police on Sushant’s father’s claim
We didn’t get written complaint: Mumbai Police on Sushant’s father’s claim
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In