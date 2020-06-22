PM Modi, Shah assure Mizoram CM of help after two earthquakes hit the state

india

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 13:30 IST

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday assured Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga of all help after the remote north-eastern state was struck by two earthquakes, measuring over 5:0 on the Richter scale, in less than 24 hours.

“Spoke to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga on the situation in the wake of the earthquakes there. Assured all possible support from the Centre,” Modi tweeted on Monday morning.

According to the state government officials, the tremor, measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale, struck Mizoram at 4:30 pm on Sunday, and less than 24 hours later another quake, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, struck at 4:10 am on Monday.

“I’ve spoken to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga to review the situation after the reports of earthquakes in the state. I assured all possible support from the Central government. Praying for everyone’s safety and well being,” Shah tweeted.

State disaster management and rehabilitation department officials said the first quake had its epicentre in Saitual district, while the one that rocked on Monday early morning had its epicentre in Champhai district. Both the districts are located on the Indo-Myanmar border.

“The Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister have assured that the Centre would help us with whatever we need. We’re grateful that there are no reports of any casualty,” said CM Zoramthanga.

“But there have been damages to buildings, churches, etc. I’ve asked the minister in charge of that area to visit and make an assessment of the damage,” he added.

The officials said ceilings of some buildings, including community halls and churches, have caved in, while the walls of several buildings have developed cracks and some water tanks are also affected.

“The local officials have reached the spot to assess the extent of the damage. The exact figure of the damage will be available after they submit their report,” said John LT Sanga, director, disaster management and rehabilitation department, Mizoram.