PM Modi steps up attack on Congress in poll-bound Assam: ‘Used rifts for selfish politics’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against the Congress in poll-bound Assam on Friday, urging voters to give the opposition party the “strictest punishment” in the coming elections for allegedly encouraging infiltration and ignoring the indigenous population in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Guwahati on March 13, 2026. (AFP)

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Speaking at separate gatherings while launching development works in Kokrajhar and Guwahati, PM Modi further accused the Congress of spreading rumours and misinformation about the ongoing global crisis caused by the war in West Asia.

“The hand of the Congress has always been with the infiltrators and is even today. For decades, the Congress did not even give legal documents of land to the original inhabitants here,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Kokrajhar via video conferencing. “I have come to urge you to give the strictest punishment to the Congress in the coming elections; give a clear message that now there is no place for infiltrators in the country. The message emanating from Assam will become the voice of the entire country.”

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Alleging that the Congress handed over a lot of land belonging to the tribals to the infiltrators, the PM said: “In districts like Dhubri and Goalpara, the situation was very terrible. Due to this, the balance of population in Bodoland was getting disturbed; a crisis began to come upon the society. I am satisfied that under the leadership of Hemanta ji, a very big campaign to free the land from the possession of infiltrators is going on in Assam.”

For decades, Modi said, the region of Bodoland has been a witness to the betrayal of the Congress. “The Congress kept many generations of Bodoland entangled in false dreams. The Congress governments sitting in Delhi made paper agreements only for show,” he added.

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While the Congress used to create rifts among different communities for its selfish politics, the BJP worked for permanent peace, Modi said. “Congress used to create rifts among different communities for its selfish politics, the BJP worked for permanent peace,” he added. “Congress is a shop of false promises. And with one false promise, it gives four super-lies as gifts. Because, the Congress does not even have the intention to fulfil those promises. On the other hand, the model of BJP-NDA is before you,” the PM said.

PM Modi also continued his tirade against the opposition party for allegedly spreading misinformation about the crisis stemming from the conflict in West Asia. “Today, even in the midst of the crises created by the war, the Congress is only engaged in spreading rumours and disinformation,” Modi said in Guwahati.

He urged Congress members to revisit a speech by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, noting that Nehru had observed that the wars in South and North Korea were contributing to inflation in India. “Now, where is North Korea, South Korea and where is the rise in inflation? And today the Congress people are engaged in misleading the country,” the PM added.

PM Modi on Friday began his two-day visit to the poll-bound state. On Friday, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development works worth over ₹24,000 crore in Guwahati and Kokrajhar.

In Guwahati, the PM released the 22nd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme to over 93 million farmers across the country. “When we started this scheme, Congress used to say that the amounts given to farmers would have to be returned after the election. But now this scheme has become a medium of social security for millions of farmers,” he said.

On Saturday, the PM will lay the foundation stones for projects worth about ₹23,550 crore in Silchar before leaving for Kolkata.

HT reached out to Congress for a response but could not get an immediate response.