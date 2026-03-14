No entry or exit: Trains skip Pink line station on Delhi's first 'ring' metro

New Delhi: Delhi Metro’s Pink Line – dubbed the first full “ring” metro line – was thrown open to the public on Sunday with 10 new stations operationalised, but the Soorghat Station in north Delhi near Wazirabad exists, for now, only as something commuters can look at but not use. Trains fly past the station, with announcements made for passengers that this station will not halt. Officials seen taking trials of Metro train on the Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur section of the Pink Line ahead of its inauguration by the Prime Minister tomorrow, near Majlis Park in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

The reason: there is no operational entry or exit to the station.

Metro officials said the entrances and exits for the station will be via a subway that is yet to be completed. The station is expected to be ready for usage only by the end of the year, they said.

“The Soorghat Metro Station on the recently inaugurated Majlis Park-Maujpur Babarpur corridor has not yet been opened for passengers. The decision to open the station later has been taken primarily due to the proposed integration of the station structure with a Public Works Department (PWD) subway planned in the same area, as the station’s entry and exit points have been designed through this subway,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

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Dayal explained that the Metro viaduct was to be integrated with PWD at two levels – one above ground (flyover, for one-way traffic) and another below ground (subway for traffic from the other direction). “The integrated elevated flyover of PWD has already been constructed, and the issue of integration with the PWD subway has also been finalised now. The construction of the subway is now being undertaken by DMRC. The station is expected to be completed and opened for passengers by the end of the year,” he added.

HT reached out to PWD for a comment on the matter, but no response was received till the time of going to print.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated two new metro corridors in the Capital – a 12.3km section from Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur (extension of Pink Line) and a 9.9km section from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park (extension of Magenta Line).

The two corridors take the total metro network in NCR under DMRC to over 400 kilometres.

With the opening of the Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur corridor, the Pink Line completes a full “loop” or “ring,” allowing commuters to essentially complete a full circle of Delhi – like the city’s ring roads, but via Metro.

HT took a ride on the Pink Line on Friday, boarding at Lajpat Nagar. At the Nanaksar Sonia Vihar station – one stop before Soorghat – announcements began that the Metro would skip the next station. The digital display inside lit up to read: “The train will not stop at Soorghat station. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

But for locals, the long wait for easy Metro connectivity appears to have extended. “We waited for several years to have a metro of our own. The station is barely 500 meters from my house, but I can’t use it as it has no stairs or entry point,” said Lucky Singh, 19, a resident of Shiv Mandir-Wazirabad. Singh noted that the next station – Jagatpur-Wazirabad – caters largely to residents of Wazirabad and Jagatpur villages. “It is the opposite direction for us and at least a kilometer away,” he said.

Sakshi Singh, 24, a resident of Kamla Nagar visiting a friend in Wazirabad, was surprised to find no entry to the station.

“I came this side and was told it is not operational. The only option is to take an e-rickshaw either to Vishwavidyalaya on the Yellow Line, or pay extra to get to the next Pink Line station as there aren’t many rickshaw takers yet. They told me they will charge me ₹50.”

Munawar Ali, 47, another Wazirabad resident, blamed poor planning. “The whole line was made ready on time and yet the station barely 200 meters from our home is missing stairs and elevators completely. We end up walking to the next station sometimes but it is not feasible on a daily basis.”

At present, the Pink Line is the longest line in DMRC’s network, with a total length of over 71.5km and 46 stations. However, for locals near Soorghat, there is no silver lining yet.