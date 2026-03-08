PM Modi to inaugurate two new Delhi Metro corridors: Key details of Pink and Magenta line extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new corridors of the Delhi Metro and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth about ₹33,500 crore in the national capital on Sunday. The prime minister is also expected to address a public gathering during the event. Delhi metro news: Modi will also lay the foundation stone for three Delhi Metro corridors under Phase 5(A). (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Ahead of Modi’s scheduled inauguration, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the expansion of the metro network is helping improve the public transport system. She added that the Delhi government has given priority to public transport in the 2025-26 budget.

Modi to inaugurate 2 new Delhi Metro corridors: Routes and other details The prime minister will inaugurate the Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur section of the Pink Line and the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park stretch of the Magenta Line.

After the launch, the Pink Line will extend to 71.56 kilometres. This will complete the country’s first fully operational “ring metro” that runs around large parts of Delhi, officials told HT.

Stations along this stretch include Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Soorghat, Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar before Maujpur-Babarpur, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

Gupta said the project will strengthen connectivity between north-east and north-west Delhi and allow quicker travel across several parts of the Capital.

The Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park corridor will take the Magenta Line close to 49 kilometres in length. Notably, the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park stretch is an extension of the Botanical Garden-Krishna Park Extension Magenta Line.

It will include seven elevated stations such as Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Village, Haiderpur Badli Mor and Bhalswa.

The Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur section also features a new bridge over the Yamuna and a double-decker viaduct that carries both a metro track and a road flyover.

Foundation stone for three new metro corridors Modi will also lay the foundation stone for three Delhi Metro corridors under Phase 5(A). The projects include the 9.913km underground Central Vista corridor linking Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and Indraprastha, the 2.263km underground extension of the Golden Line between Aerocity and Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and a 3.9km elevated extension of the Golden Line from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

The government said that the corridors are expected to strengthen links between Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) cities such as Noida, Faridabad and Ballabhgarh.

Apart from the metro projects, the prime minister will also launch and lay foundation stones for works worth around ₹15,200 crore under the redevelopment of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies.

Meanwhile, a day before International Women’s Day on Sunday, Gupta travelled on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus using the Saheli Pink National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). The card allows women to travel free on Delhi Transport Corporation buses.