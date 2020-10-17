e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Monday

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Monday

World leaders, eminent scientists and researchers from across the globe will join this annual meeting to discuss key priorities for accelerating progress across the sustainable development goals in the post-pandemic world and elaborate on addressing the challenges to manage Covid-19.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 14:09 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, for the last 15 years, has fostered international innovation collaborations to address the biggest challenges in health and development, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said
The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, for the last 15 years, has fostered international innovation collaborations to address the biggest challenges in health and development, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Monday evening at 7:30 pm via video conferencing.

The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, for the last 15 years, has fostered international innovation collaborations to address the biggest challenges in health and development, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Saturday.

It added the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting will convene this year virtually from October 19 to 21, bringing together policymakers and science leaders.

It will call for deepened scientific collaborations in solving global health problems with great emphasis on Covid-19 with an India for the World framing, the statement said.

The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 will be co-hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, the Indian Council of Medical Research and NITI Aayog, along with the Grand Challenges Canada, the United States Agency for International Development and Welcome, it added.

World leaders, eminent scientists and researchers from across the globe will join this annual meeting to discuss key priorities for accelerating progress across the sustainable development goals in the post-pandemic world and elaborate on addressing the challenges to manage Covid-19. Approximately, 1,600 people from 40 countries will participate in this meeting.

tags
top news
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
Bandra court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Bandra court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
‘Lock up the Bidens,’ Donald Trump says at Georgia campaign rally
‘Lock up the Bidens,’ Donald Trump says at Georgia campaign rally
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In