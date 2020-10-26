e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to disburse SVANidhi loans to 300,000 street vendors on Tuesday

PM Modi to disburse SVANidhi loans to 300,000 street vendors on Tuesday

The PM would also virtually interact with the beneficiaries of the scheme under which street vendors can get working capital of up to Rs 10,000 at subsidised rates

india Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 08:18 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The PM will also interact with the beneficiaries of the scheme on Tuesday
The PM will also interact with the beneficiaries of the scheme on Tuesday(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually distribute loans to nearly 300,000 street vendors under the PM SVANidhi Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana) on Tuesday. He would also virtually interact with the beneficiaries, additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal said here on Saturday.

Under PM SVANidhi scheme, street vendors can get working capital of up to Rs 10,000 at subsidised rates. Uttar Pradesh has so far received 557,000 applications from vendors, the highest across the country.

Sehgal said the state government was working on ‘Mission Employment’. “Special effort is on to fill up vacancies in the government and recruitment process is being expedited. Efforts are also on to generate employment in the private sector and industry,” he said.

