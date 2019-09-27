PM Modi to flag off 1st batch of Kartarpur pilgrims on Nov 9

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 02:42 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the integrated check post (ICP) in Kartarpur Sahib on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, and flag off the first Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)-led group of pilgrims from India to Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the guru, which is now in Pakistan.

Union minister for food processing, Harsimrat Kaur Badal announced on Thursday that the PM will also visit Sultanpur Lodhi, another important city in the life of the first Sikh guru to take part in a function organised by SGPC.

The main event is scheduled for November 12 when the guru’s 550th birth anniversary falls.

“I am grateful to Narendra Modi Ji for committing to attend 550th parkash purab celebrations,” tweeted the Union minister.

The work on the four-lane highway, a bridge and a passenger terminal as part of the Kartarpur corridor, from Dera Baba Nanak Sahib (Punjab, India) to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur (in Punjab, Pakistan), is in full swing on the Indian side, with Pakistan too recently announcing that it would complete work on its part of the corridor October.

According to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, a Punjab cabinet minister, the state government’s functions to commemorate the anniversary will start from November 1 in Sultanpur Lodhi .

