PM Modi to unveil logo, theme of India’s G20 presidency

India’s logo and theme for its presidency of the G20, which will reflect the country’s message and overarching priorities to the world, will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.

The country will assume presidency of the grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies on December 1, following the G20 Summit hosted by Indonesia in Bali during November 15-16.

The prime minister will unveil the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency via video conferencing at 4.30 pm on Tuesday, the external affairs ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said India taking over as president of the G20 next month will be a “significant step” in the evolution of the country’s foreign policy with the vision of the prime minister to “undertake leadership roles on the global stage”.

“The G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme and website of our G20 presidency would reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world,” the ministry said.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing almost 85% of the global GDP, more than 75% of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world’s population.

During the course of its G20 presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors at multiple locations across the country. The G20 Summit to be hosted by India in September 2023 will be one of the highest profile international gatherings to be held in the country.

The members of G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

India has included Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates as guest countries during its presidency.

The G20’s finance track has eight focus areas – global macroeconomic policies, infrastructure financing, international financial architecture, sustainable finance, financial inclusion, health finance, international taxation and financial sector reforms.

New digital payment methods, including crypto-assets and cryptocurrencies, are set to be a key part of the finance track’s agenda when India assumes the G20 presidency.

The sherpa track will focus on anti-corruption, agriculture, digital economy, employment, environment and climate, education, energy transition, health, and trade and investment.