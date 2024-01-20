close_game
PM Modi to visit Ram Setu's origin in TN ahead of Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

PM Modi to visit Ram Setu's origin in TN ahead of Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 20, 2024 10:34 PM IST

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram’s army created Ram Setu while he was marching to Lanka to rescue his wife, Goddess Sita, from Ravana’s captivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will visit the Arichal Munai point at 9:30 am. It is the point from where the Ram Setu was built. The visit comes a day ahead of the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, in Rameswaram on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, in Rameswaram on Saturday.(X/Narendra Modi)

Ram Setu (Ram's bridge) is a 48 kilometre-long chain of limestone shoals, that connects Rameswaram off the South East Coast of Tamil Nadu to Mannar Island. According to Hindu mythology and references in the Ramayana, Lord Ram’s army created this bridge while he was marching to Lanka to rescue his wife, Goddess Sita, from Ravana’s captivity.

At 10:15 am, the prime minister will perform pooja and darshan at Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple.

The name Kothandarama, means Rama with the bow. It is located in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu. It is said that this is where Vibhishana, brother of Ravana, first met Lord Ram and asked him for refuge. Some legends also say that this is the place where Shri Ram conducted the coronation of Vibhishana.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi prayed at the Sri Ranganathaswamy and Ramanathaswamy temples in Tamil Nadu and took a holy dip at the Rameswaram 'Angi theerth' beach.

“Prayed at the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple for the good health and well-being of 140 crore Indians,” Modi posted on social media platform X.

Modi's visit to the Vaishnavite and Shaivite shrines comes just two days ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. The prime minister had earlier in the week offered prayers at temples in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

PM Modi had prayed at Andhra Pradesh's historic Veerabhadra temple, which has immense significance in Ramayana. It is believed that the bird Jatayu, wounded by Ravana, fell here after a battle against him while he was abducting Goddess Sita.

Later, Prime Minister Modi prayed at Thriprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple in Kerala's Thrissur. The temple is renowned for being a part of a pilgrimage to the abodes of Lord Ram and his brothers.

PM Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. He has adopted a very strict regime, sleeping on a blanket on the floor and has been consuming only coconut water.

