PM Modi visits President, Murmu compliments for Chandrayaan 3's success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In a picture posted on social media, Murmu was seen welcoming the PM with a bouquet. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the President's office posted, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.” President Murmu welcomes PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan(X/President of India)

Lauding the country's moon mission earlier, President Murmu said that it was a stepping stone for India's future programmes. “The Indian Space Research Organisation keeps scaling new heights and setting higher benchmarks of excellence. This year, ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3, and its lander named ‘Vikram’ and its rover named ‘Pragyan’ are slated to land on the moon in the next few days. It will be a proud moment for all of us and I look forward to it,” Murmu said.

“For their work in space and also on earth, our scientists and technologists are bringing laurels to the country,” she added.

In the latest development, the Chandrayaan 3 took its first seismic readings on the moon, detecting the mild rumble of not just the rover but also what appeared to be a “natural event” on the moon. “Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan 3 Lander -- the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon -- has recorded the movements of rover and other payloads. Additionally, it has recorded an event appearing to be a natural one on August 26, 2023. The source of this event is under investigation,” said a post by the Indian Space Research Organisation on X (formerly Twitter).

Chandrayaan 3 took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre Launch Pad in Sriharikota at 2.35 p.m. on July 14. It is currently studying the south pole of the moon - an area that was not explored by any other country until now.