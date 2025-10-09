‘Hope release of hostages will…’: PM Modi reacts to Trump’s Gaza peace deal, hails Israel's Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan between Israel and Hamas, calling it a step toward lasting peace in the region. Modi also lauded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and US President Donald Trump shake hands at the White House in Washington, D.C.(Reuters file)

“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu,” PM Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Expressing hope for stability in Gaza, Modi added that the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance “will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace.”

India has maintained that it supports all diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring calm and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Modi's statement comes hours after Donald Trump announced that both Israel and Hamas had agreed to a US- and Qatari-brokered deal for the release of hostages and partial troop withdrawal.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to pause fighting in Gaza and release at least some hostages and prisoners in an agreement that was put forward by the Trump administration.

Israel and Hamas separately confirmed the contours of their deal, which drew celebratory gatherings from hostage families in Tel Aviv and cautious optimism from some in Gaza.

The agreement marks the biggest breakthrough in months in the devastating two-year-old war.

Just a day after the second anniversary of Hamas militants' cross-border attack that triggered Israel's devastating assault on Gaza, indirect talks in Egypt yielded an agreement on the initial stage of Trump’s 20-point framework to bring peace to the Palestinian enclave.

The accord, if fully implemented, would bring the two sides closer than any previous effort to halt a war that had evolved into a regional conflict, drawing in countries such as Iran, Yemen and Lebanon, deepened Israel's international isolation and reshaped the Middle East.

News of the deal prompted celebrations in Israel, Gaza and beyond, with Israeli families of hostages letting off fireworks, while Palestinians clapped and cheered in hopes of an end to the bloodshed.

Hamas intends to release all 20 living hostages in a matter of days, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss details of an agreement that has not fully been made public.

Uncertainty remains about some of the thornier aspects of Trump's proposal, such as whether and how Hamas will disarm, and who will govern Gaza, but the sides appear closer than they have been in several months to ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, destroyed most of Gaza and triggered other armed conflicts across the Middle East.

The war, which began with Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has sparked worldwide protests and brought allegations of genocide that Israel denies.