PM Modi wishes Gujarati New Year; Amit Shah to greet supporters at Ahmedabad home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people all over the world who are celebrating the Gujarati New Year, or ‘Bestu Varas’, today, while urging everyone for the committment towards ‘Vocal for Local’ with same enthusiasm in the coming years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

“Happy New Year to all my family members who are celebrating New Year all over the world. This year has been a special year as you all made the Vocal for Local campaign a resounding success. By buying local products, the new year has spread its new light. Let us all commit ourselves to vocal for local with the same enthusiasm in the coming years to build a developed India,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in Gujarati.

Union home minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes to the people. Whereas, chief minister Bhupendra Patel offered ‘aarti’ at iconic temples in the state.

“Happy new year to all my brothers and sisters. May this New Year bring joy and happiness to all of your lives,” the Union home minister wrote on X.

Shah will also meet supporters and well-wishers at his residence in Ahmedabad today for an hour-and-half.

As per schedule, CM Patel offered prayers in Panchdev Temple in Gandhinagar and Trimandir Temple in Adalaj, following which he exchanged new year greetings at a community centre in the cabinet residence complex in Gandhinagar. He also visited Raj Bhavan to greet Governor Acharya Devvrat.

The CM also met people on the occasion at the circuit house in Ahmedabad after offering prayers at Bhadrakali Mata temple, and visit the police officers’ mess here to greet them and their kin.

Several states celebrate their New Year around March and April but Gujarat's New Year falls after Diwali, which reflects the diversity of India and its cultures.

