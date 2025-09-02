PM's dig at Trump tariffs? ‘India growing despite economic selfishness in world’

In what appeared to be a veiled reference to the Donald Trump tariffs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Indian has been performing better than expectations at a time when the world is facing challenges created by “economic selfishness”. US President Donald Trump, right, speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference of White House in Feb(AP/File)

US President Donald Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods going to the United States, in a bid to “Make America great again”.

Citing the GDP numbers for the first quarter of this year, PM Modi said at Semicon India 2025 in Delhi, "Once again, India has performed better than every expectation, every assessment. At a time when there are concerns in the economy of the world, there are challenges created by economic selfishness; in that environment, India has achieved a growth of 7.8 per cent."

India's economy logged an unexpended expansion of 7.8 per cent year-on-year in the April-June quarter, picking up from 7.4 per cent in the previous three months, data released last Friday showed.

This GDP growth in April-June is the highest in five quarters-- before the US tariffs were imposed.

At the inaugural address of Semicon India 2025, PM Modi said the world trusts and believes in India and is ready to build the future of semiconductors with it.

PM Modi was presented the first made-in-India chips at the Semicon India 2025 conference.

Donald Trump in August announced imposing 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports and then announced a penalty of additional 25 per cent duties citing India's Russian oil purchases.

India has maintained that the tariffs on India by the US are "unjustified".