PM Modi calls out ‘nepotism’ at HTLS 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called ‘parivarwad’ (dynasty politics) and ‘bhai-bhatijawaad’ (nepotism) as the real barrier in front of the country.



During his address at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023, the prime minister said,"Earlier, only an individual with connections to a prominent family or a powerful person could succeed. Nobody cared about the common citizens. Whether it is sports, science or politics or even Padma awards, an ordinary person thought the chances of being successul is minimal without links to a powerful family".



“But in the past few years, common citizens are feeling empowered and encouraged in these fields. He/she does not think that it is necessary to follow someone powerful to achieve something”, Modi said.



“Yesterday's unsung heroes are heroes today”, the prime minister said.



Prime Minister Modi also spoke on the need for a solution to end poverty in India. “Poverty cannot be fought by slogans but it can be fought by solutions”, he said.



“The people living in AC rooms will never understand the psychological empowerment of the poor people”, he added.



“With the success of Chandrayaan-3, there is a newfound confidence in every citizen. It has instilled faith that we can excel in every field” Modi said.



During his speech, Modi said that the country had been breaking mindset and mental barriers that existed since 1947.



“For a long time we had to face several barriers. Attacks and colonialism tied us in barriers. The independence movement had broken several barriers. After independence, it was hoped this momentum would be carried on, but this didn't happen. India couldn't grow to its potential”, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023.