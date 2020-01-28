e-paper
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on birth anniversary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to remember the exceptional leader. Lala Lajpat Rai, who was popularly known as Punjab Kesari, played a pivotal role in India’s Independence movement.

india Updated: Jan 28, 2020 10:40 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(AP)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary and stated that tales of his commitment towards nation will always inspire countrymen.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister wrote, “Salute to the brave son of mother India, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. His saga of sacrificing his life for the independence of the country will always inspire the countrymen.”

 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered Rai as an exceptional leader and mention while paying tribute to the leader.

“I bow to great freedom fighter and a true nationalist, Lala Lajpat Rai on his jayanti. The nation pays heartfelt tributes to Lalaji, an exceptional leader and mentor, for his immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle”, Singh tweeted.

Lala Lajpat Rai, popularly known as Punjab Kesari played a pivotal role in India’s Independence movement.

