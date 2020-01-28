PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on birth anniversary

india

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 10:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary and stated that tales of his commitment towards nation will always inspire countrymen.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister wrote, “Salute to the brave son of mother India, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. His saga of sacrificing his life for the independence of the country will always inspire the countrymen.”

मां भारती के वीर सपूत पंजाब केसरी लाला लाजपत राय को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। देश की आजादी के लिए प्राण न्योछावर करने की उनकी गाथा देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करती रहेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered Rai as an exceptional leader and mention while paying tribute to the leader.

“I bow to great freedom fighter and a true nationalist, Lala Lajpat Rai on his jayanti. The nation pays heartfelt tributes to Lalaji, an exceptional leader and mentor, for his immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle”, Singh tweeted.

Lala Lajpat Rai, popularly known as Punjab Kesari played a pivotal role in India’s Independence movement.