PM Narendra Modi’s 67th Mann Ki Baat address to nation: Highlights

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 13:33 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 67th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

Apart from remembering the brave soldiers of the country on Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Prime Minister renewed his pitch for taking precautionary measures to fight the Covid-19 battle, which is he said continues to be lethal and thereby, stressed on the need to remain vigilant.

PM Modi also expressed solidarity with the states affected by floods and heavy rainfall.

The Prime Minister shared inspirational stories of people who are facilitating the check on Covid-19 outbreak and called for increased self-reliance.

Here are the highlights PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address:

*Prime Narendra Modi thanked the Indian armed forced for the courage and strength they showed during the Kargil war 21 years ago. He also highlighted how people have been talking on social media about the courage of the Indian forces. “Twenty one years ago on this day, our army won the Kargil War. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason,” said PM Modi.

*PM Modi hailed India’s declining Covid-19 fatality rate and the increased recovery rate. He, however, highlighted that the Covid-19 battle continues to be as lethal as it was in the beginning, thus, emphasising on the need to use masks and practise social distancing.

*Modi shared some inspirational stories from Jammu and Kashmir. “During Covid-19, Balbir Kaur, sarpanch of Trewa in Jammu, built a 30-bed quarantine bed in her panchayat. Jaituna Begum of Chountliwar in Ganderbal resolved helped created employment opportunities,” he said.

*PM Modi reminded the nation of the need to continue to wear masks and said “ if you get tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors.” “They keep wearing masks continuously for hours and are working to save everyone’s lives. They keep wearing the mask for eight to ten hours. Aren’t they troubled?” he asked.

*Need to remain vigilant, says PM Modi

“India’s Covid-19 recovery rate is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We are able to save the lives of lakhs of people but threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading at a rapid pace which is why we need to remain vigilant,” PM Modi said.

*The Prime Minister also interacted with students whose results recently came and they passed with flying colours. Modi spoke to the children about their inspirations and future plans.