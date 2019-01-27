PM Narendra Modi to address NDA’s mega rally in Patna on March 3

Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega public rally under the aegis of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maiden on March 3.

At a time when regional players in the opposition are making all possible efforts to form a formidable “grand-alliance” to defeat the BJP in the upcoming polls and the Congress party upping its ante against the ruling party, the BJP and its allies- LJP and JD (U)- are leaving no stone unturned to retain power.

A month ahead of the proposed NDA rally, the Congress is scheduled to organise a mega rally in the same location, in which party president Rahul Gandhi will address the gathering.

Rahul is expected to be joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha.

On Sunday BJP state president Nityanand Rai, JDU state president Bashishta Narayan Singh and LJP state president Pasupatinath Paras will hold a joint press conference in Patna to formally announce the date of the NDA rally.

Prime Minister Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan are expected to share the dais on March 3.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 16:23 IST