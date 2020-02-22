PM Narendra Modi will not visit Agra with President Donald Trump

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 11:54 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not visit Agra with US President Donald Trump, sources said Saturday.

“We have seen media reports regarding PM’s presence in Agra in connection with the visit of President Trump. The visit to Taj Mahal in Agra by the US President and the First Lady will afford them the opportunity to view the historical monument suitably. Therefore, no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there,” sources said.

PM Modi will be with President Trump in Ahmedabad, where a public reception will be accorded to the American leader and the First Lady on February 24. Later in the day, Trump is scheduled to fly to Agra. In the Delhi leg of the visit, official engagements are scheduled for February 25.

A 12-member delegation will accompany Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to India. The President is scheduled to land in Ahmeadabad where he will take part in a road show with Prime Minister Modi before addressing a gathering at the Motera stadium

During the two-day visit beginning on February 24, Trump is expected to raise concerns over rising trade barriers and tariffs during his talks with Modi.

A senior White House official said the US will focus on building economic and energy ties, boosting counter-terror cooperation and deepening engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.