PM Narendra Modi's tight Mumbai schedule today: 3 Naval combatants, ISKCON temple inauguration, Mahayuti meet | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on Wednesday to attend a series of events as well as meet MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti who recently won the Maharashtra assembly election. PM Modi will be in Mumbai today to attend several events, including the inauguration of an ISKCON temple(Hindustan Times)

PM Narendra Modi dedicated three frontline naval combatants - INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer - which are being commissioned at the Naval Dockyard on Wednesday

The three ships represent India's growing prowess in defence manufacturing and maritime security. The ships all mark the next generation of indigenous production in India's naval fleet.

At 3:30 pm, the prime minister will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the ISKCON project inauguration is symbolic of PM Modi's commitment to promote Indian culture.

“The project, spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium, healing centre, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings,” a press statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Several roads in Kharghar have been closed and traffic is being diverted by the Navi Mumbai police in order to ensure that the visit is smooth and people are not hindered by the visit.

Modi will also meet Mahayuti alliance MLAs in Mumbai, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde told news agency ANI.

“PM Modi is coming to Mumbai and will guide the Mahayuti MLAs. People have given us a landslide mandate - and hence, our responsibility has also increased. The PM has continuously supported our govt and that's the reason our govt did well in the last two and half years and that's why people have given us such a huge majority,” Eknath Shinde said.