PM Modi to inaugurate Ayodhya airport on Dec 30, announce projects worth 3k crore

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of 29 development projects worth over ₹3,284.60 crore during his visit to Ayodhya on December 30, people aware of the matter said on Friday. An IAF aircraft lands during a trial run of flights at the Ayodhya International Airport ahead of its inauguration on Friday. (PTI)

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Ayodhya airport – Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport – and Ayodhya railway station, they added.

PM Modi’s visit to the temple town comes weeks ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22 and is part of the government’s infrastructure push to make Ayodhya a lucrative religious tourism destination.

“PM Narendra Modi will announce new projects worth several crores for Ayodhya during his visit. On this occasion, he will also dedicate 23 completed projects to the people of Ayodhya,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ayodhya (Sadar) Ved Prakash Gupta said.

According to a government official who did not wish to be named, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 29 development projects across departments worth over ₹3,284.60 crore.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the local administration to review preparations for Modi’s visit and give guidelines. “The PM is scheduled to arrive in Ayodhya on December 30 before the much-awaited consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. On his visit, the PM will gift projects worth thousands of crores to Ayodhya. In view of the importance of the event, all necessary preparations should be made by the local administration with the help of the Centre,” a release from the chief minister’s office said. The state government has allocated a budget of ₹100 crore for Ramotsav, a series of events that will be held from December 30 to January 22 to mark the consecration of the Ram Temple.

Simultaneously, the government has embarked on a infrastructure and beautification spree, widening roads and pushing for better connectivity.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the temple, has sent invitations to 7,000 people, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the ceremony.

The invitees include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

The trust has also invited 4,000 seers from across the country.