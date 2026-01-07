PMK joins AIADMK led NDA to fight TN assembly polls

Tamil Nadu’s main opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)-led by Anbumani Ramadoss finalised their alliance on Wednesday to fight under the banner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming assembly elections, the dates of which are not yet decided. They have also reached an agreement on seat allocation, said leaders who were present in the meeting. The AIADMK and BJP came together in April 2025 and had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections separately. (@draramadoss)

“The AIADMK and BJP have formed an alliance for the assembly elections and now the PMK has joined us,” said opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) in a joint press conference alongside Ramadoss.

“This is a winning alliance. Our collective goal is to defeat the DMK government that is anti-people and to form a strong government that delivers welfare to the people of Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK, BJP and PMK would work tirelessly,” EPS said

He hinted that “More parties will soon join our alliance.”

EPS and former minister S P Velumani are likely to fly to Delhi later on Wednesday.

Velumani had met Union home minister Amit Shah over the weekend during the latter’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu.

Shah had also held meetings with BJP’s core committee members.

