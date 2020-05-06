e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Podcast: Former CEA Arvind Subramanian on India’s Economic Response to the Covid-19 crisis

Podcast: Former CEA Arvind Subramanian on India’s Economic Response to the Covid-19 crisis

After a six-week nationwide lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, on May 3rd the Indian government commenced a calibrated relaxation of this unprecedented shutdown.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 07:38 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

After a six-week nationwide lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, on May 3rd the Indian government commenced a calibrated relaxation of this unprecedented shutdown. To discuss the economic impacts of the crisis and what steps government can take to cushion the blow, this week on the show Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) welcomes back the economist Arvind Subramanian. Arvind served as the chief economic advisor to the Government of India between 2014-2018 and is currently a professor at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard and a Senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute.

 

Milan speaks with Arvind about how Indian authorities should respond to the economic crisis, the utter failure of global economic cooperation, and whether China’s reputational hit offers India an opportunity. Plus, the two discuss Arvind’s long-standing support for a universal basic income (UBI) for India and whether the country has the necessary infrastructure in place to deliver an effective UBI.

YOU’RE INVITED: Join Milan, Tanvi, and Sadanand for a special LIVE episode of Grand Tamasha on Tuesday, May 19, at 11am EST / 8:30pm IST. Tune in as they break down the week’s news - and join the live chat to ask questions! Add it to your calendar, and join the live show here.

tags
top news
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
Scientists tell PM Modi 30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development
Scientists tell PM Modi 30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development
In 5 days, Covid-19 killed 526 people and affected 11,000 in India, shows data
In 5 days, Covid-19 killed 526 people and affected 11,000 in India, shows data
13 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Tripura, state’s tally rises to 42
13 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Tripura, state’s tally rises to 42
Covid-19 lockdown: Centre’s economic package may have small trader focus
Covid-19 lockdown: Centre’s economic package may have small trader focus
Different if you win & say it: Nehra on Kohli’s ‘ODIs not relevant’ remark
Different if you win & say it: Nehra on Kohli’s ‘ODIs not relevant’ remark
IAS officer leads Covid-19 fight in Pune, major hotspot with 1,890 cases
IAS officer leads Covid-19 fight in Pune, major hotspot with 1,890 cases
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper