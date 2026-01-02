‘Poison was distributed’: Rahul Gandhi slams Madhya Pradesh govt after water contamination kills 10 in Indore

"There was no water in Indore — poison was distributed instead, while the administration slept like Kumbhakarna. Homes are steeped in mourning, the poor are helpless — and on top of that come arrogant statements from BJP leaders. Those whose hearths have gone cold needed consolation; the government served them arrogance instead," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

The remark comes as 10 people have been confirmed dead due to a diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water in Indore, while over 1,400 people have been affected by vomiting and diarrhoea, officials said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a sharp attack at the Madhya Pradesh government over Indore water contamination issue, that killed 10 people, alleging poison was being distributed instead of water while the administration slept like 'Kumbhakarna'.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Friday confirmed that she received information about 10 deaths due to a diarrhoea outbreak triggered by contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of the city.

However, local residents have claimed that 14 people, including a six-month-old infant, have died due to the contamination issue, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisoniya on Friday said that reports of the samples collected four days ago indicate the presence of bacteria in 26 samples out of 50 samples. He added that the issue has been resolved.

Rahul Gandhi poses four questions to authorities The Congress leader hit out at the authorities questioning why no action was taken in the issue despite people complaining about dirty and foul-smelling water.

He also asked if the sewage was mixed with drinking water and whether the water supply was not shut down in time.

“People repeatedly complained about dirty, foul-smelling water — then why was no action taken? How did sewage mix with drinking water? Why was the supply not shut down in time? When will action be taken against the responsible officers and leaders?” the Rae Bareli MP asked.

According to officials, a leakage was found in the main drinking water supply pipeline near a police outpost in Bhagirathpura, at a spot over which a toilet has been constructed. The leakage led to contamination of the water supply, the officials said.

A health department official told PTI on Thursday that 272 patients were admitted to hospitals in the area, of whom 71 have been discharged.

Gandhi also hit out at Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya over his ‘useless’ remark to a reporter, saying “these are not “free” questions, they are a demand for accountability.”

Vijayvargiya, a senior BJP leader, has sparked a controversy after he shut down a reporter posing questions about the contamination, using objectionable remarks. He later issued an apology over his remarks.

Gandhi said Madhya Pradesh has now become the epicentre of misgovernance, citing the recent instances of death over contaminated cough syrup and reports of newborn dying after bitten by rats.

“Madhya Pradesh has now become the epicentre of misgovernance — deaths from cough syrup in one place, rats killing children in a government hospital in another, and now deaths from drinking sewage-mixed water. And every time the poor die, Modi ji, as always, remains silent,” he added.

Congress says 'pollution killing people' Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the "cleanest city" tag to Indore, citing the recent deaths due to contaminated water.

“For the past several years, Indore has been receiving the Swachhta award. Indore is the cleanest city in India. But look what has happened in the last two or three days – how many people have unfortunately died due to drinking polluted water, contaminated water,” Ramesh told ANI news agency, adding, “Indore calls itself the cleanest city, and on the other hand, look what has happened in the last few days.”