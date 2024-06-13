Police are free to act as per law in Darshan murder case: Minister

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that the police has been granted full authority to act according to the law against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates, following their arrest in connection with a murder case. The case revolves around the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, whose body was discovered in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru. (PTI)

Addressing the media, Parameshwara said: “Darshan was arrested based on information suggesting his involvement in the murder. An investigation is underway, and action will be taken based on the findings. Law is equal for everyone whether it is Darshan or Parameshwara. So no one should take the law into their hands.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The case revolves around the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, whose body was discovered in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru.

“If Renukaswamy had posted something on social media about his female friend, he could have filed a complaint, and police would have acted immediately. The information is, (he) was brought to Bengaluru, beaten and was killed, it could have been avoided,” the home minister added.

To a question that Darshan had taken help from influential politicians to save himself, the minister said, as far as he knows, no one has tried to influence him (the actor), and action will be taken in the case, in accordance with law.

“No one from the government will interfere. Police have been given a free hand, and they will take whatever action they have to in accordance with law,” he said.

He further said every case need not be given to the central bureau of investigation (CBI) for probe. At least 13 people have been arrested, and those involved in the case are known. “There is no need to give the case to another agency.”

“Police will probe whether he is a habitual offender...what they (police) will recommend after the probe in their report, is to be seen, police have a free hand, they are free to invoke sections and they have opportunity themselves to do it, they need not ask us to do it,” he said, when asked whether a rowdy sheet will be opened against Darshan.

In 2011, Darshan was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife and threatening her. He was later released on bail and the couple subsequently resolved the issue and she withdrew the case against him.

Renukaswamy’s remains were brought to his hometown in Chitradurga, where his last rites were conducted at the Veerashaiva Burial Ground.

Karnataka film chamber of commerce (KFCC) president N M Suresh said that a decision regarding taking action against Darshan will be taken after discussion with the artists’ union.

He indicated that action will most likely be taken only after the police file a charge sheet in the case.