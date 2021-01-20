IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Police urge farmers to shift R-Day tractor rally to KMP e-way
On Tuesday, the farmers also shared the route map of their proposed tractor rally and said that the parade will touch all the borders connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.(PTI)
On Tuesday, the farmers also shared the route map of their proposed tractor rally and said that the parade will touch all the borders connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.(PTI)
india news

Police urge farmers to shift R-Day tractor rally to KMP e-way

While special commissioner (intelligence) Deependra Pathak led the police team from Delhi, seven leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, including Balbir Singh Rajewal and Darshan Pal, represented the farmers. Since no consensus could be reached on issue, another meeting has been scheduled on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:31 AM IST

Police officers from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana met farmers at Singhu border on Tuesday, urging them to either cancel the proposed tractor rally on the Republic Day or organised it on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. The farmers, however, turned down the proposal but assured the police that it would be a peaceful protest and stay confined to only the outer Ring Road in Delhi.

While special commissioner (intelligence) Deependra Pathak led the police team from Delhi, seven leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, including Balbir Singh Rajewal and Darshan Pal, represented the farmers.Since no consensus could be reached on issue, another meeting has been scheduled on Wednesday morning, a senior Delhi Police officer who was present in the meeting said, requesting anonymity.

“We told the farmers representatives that the tractor rally may lead to law and order issues and traffic and security chaos and asked them to cancel it. Since they refused, we suggested that the rally could be shifted to the KMP expressway. They remained adamant on taking out their rally for 50-60 kilometres on Delhi’s outer ring road,” the officer said.

This was the second meeting between the police and leaders of farmer unions since Monday, when the Supreme Court refused to pass any order on the Delhi Police’s plea for stopping the tractor rally. On a plea by Delhi Police, the top court had said that entry of farmers into Delhi is a law and order problem and any decision in this regard should be taken by the Delhi Police.

Tuesday’s meeting was held at a farmhouse in Delhi, nearly a kilometre away from the Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been agitating against the three contentious farm laws. The farmers’ agitation entered 55th day on Tuesday.

“The farmer leaders in fact asked the police officers if they would be granting permission for their Kisan Tractor Parade on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road about which the officers said that they were not the deciding authority. The officers showed their concerns regarding law and order, traffic, and security issues that our tractor rally may cause. However, they were assured that our rally will be peaceful and it will not disrupt the official Republic Day parade,” said Harpreet Singh Kahlon, convener of Krantikari Kisan Union.

On Tuesday, the farmers also shared the route map of their proposed tractor rally and said that the parade will touch all the borders connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh would be participating in the tractor rally, they said.

“Our parade will be similar to that of the national parade where tableaux of different states are shown. The farmers of different states would be showcasing their traditional style of farming and agricultural tools they use in agriculture. All tractors will have the national flag and our rally will start after the parade on Rajpath is concluded,” said Parmeet Singh, a farmer from Amritsar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest repeal of farm law farm laws 2020 farmers protest in delhi
app
Close
e-paper
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (PTI)
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Farmers’ protest: Singhu, Tikri other key Delhi borders remain closed

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Farmer union leaders are set to meet the government for another round of talks on Wednesday ahead of their “tractor march” call for Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Rly officials bribery probe: CBI recovers 2 cr from South Delhi hotel

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:24 AM IST
In connection with its bribery probe against senior officers of Northeast Frontier Railways, CBI has recovered 4.43 crore cash during searches
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man jogs on a foggy morning at Pusa Road in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A man jogs on a foggy morning at Pusa Road in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

Delhi’s air cleaner, temp to remain normal today: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:14 AM IST
At 7am, the hourly average air quality index (AQI) was 322, in the "very poor" zone, a marked improvement from Tuesday’s 404, in the "severe" category
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy snowfall was recorded in Srinagar in the first half of this month. (File photo)
Heavy snowfall was recorded in Srinagar in the first half of this month. (File photo)
india news

Widespread snowfall likely over Western Himalayan region

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Fresh Western Disturbance to affect the region, its interaction with low level easterlies from Jan 22 also likely to lead to moderate snowfall at some places
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers raise slogans as they ride tractor during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Farmers raise slogans as they ride tractor during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers want permission for tractor rally on Republic Day, SC hearing today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:50 AM IST
The Delhi Police in its application has said that no tractor rally by farmers should be allowed as it will malign the nation globally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sitting inside their tractor-trolley amid their protest against the new farm laws at SInghu Border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting inside their tractor-trolley amid their protest against the new farm laws at SInghu Border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

LIVE: Government to hold tenth round of talks with farmers today

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:09 AM IST
In the last meeting, the government had asked farmers to form an informal group among themselves and submit a draft to the government regarding their demands. Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government will discuss the demands with an "open mind" in today's meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
india news

Farmers, govt to hold 10th round of talks to end impasse over agri laws today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:25 AM IST
The government has also proposed that the 41-member farmers’ delegation form a “smaller group” with “people who have expertise on laws”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
india news

PM to release financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:38 AM IST
Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.(Bloomberg)
On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.(Bloomberg)
india news

Recipients to be followed-up for 3 months after 2nd dose of Covaxin, says ICMR

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:28 AM IST
India has given emergency use authorisation to two Covid-19 vaccines being manufactured in the country - Covishield and Covaxin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“This is the first case in Barwani under the new legislation,” Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.(Representative image)
“This is the first case in Barwani under the new legislation,” Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.(Representative image)
india news

28-yr-old held in MP under new religious conversion law

By HT Correspondent, Barwani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:08 AM IST
“On the basis of a written complaint filed by a 22- year-old woman, a 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday on charges of rape and under provisions of the Freedom of Religion ordinance,” Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a separate decision, the ministry waived of the 75%-mark eligibility criteria in class 12 exams for students seeking admission to central technical and engineering schools via JEE (Main).(HT Photo)
In a separate decision, the ministry waived of the 75%-mark eligibility criteria in class 12 exams for students seeking admission to central technical and engineering schools via JEE (Main).(HT Photo)
india news

Candidates to get more questions to choose from in JEE and NEET

By Prashant K Nanda, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:24 AM IST
“The syllabus for JEE (Main 2021) to remain same as the previous year. But students will be given the choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in physics, chemistry & mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in physics, chemistry & mathematics),” the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former executive editor of NDTV Nidhi Razdan's case would be transferred to the cyber cell-specialised unit, said a senior cop, preferring anonymity.(Yogesh Kumar/Hindustan Times )
Former executive editor of NDTV Nidhi Razdan's case would be transferred to the cyber cell-specialised unit, said a senior cop, preferring anonymity.(Yogesh Kumar/Hindustan Times )
india news

Nidhi Razdan files complaint over online fraud

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:14 AM IST
Nidhi Razdan’s counsel Shri Singh said a complaint was filed at Greater Kailash police station on Monday. Singh said that they had earlier approached the Srinagar cops but were advised to contact Delhi Police since it was an issue related to the jurisdiction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla talked of Indo-Pacific joint effort a workshop to ensure the region remains open and peaceful.(PTI)
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla talked of Indo-Pacific joint effort a workshop to ensure the region remains open and peaceful.(PTI)
india news

Harsh Shringla calls for joint efforts to ensure peace in Indo-Pacific

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:01 AM IST
“An Indo-Pacific guided by norms and governed by rules, with freedom of navigation, open connectivity, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, is an article of faith for India,” Shringla told a workshop organised by the ORF and the embassies of France and Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of Supreme Court-constituted committee (L to R) Ashok Gulati, Anil Ghanwat and Pramod Kumar Joshi interact with the media in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Members of Supreme Court-constituted committee (L to R) Ashok Gulati, Anil Ghanwat and Pramod Kumar Joshi interact with the media in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT photo)
india news

SC panel on farm laws holds first meet, invites farmers for talks

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:43 AM IST
The committee will begin its consultations with farm unions on January 21. “Invitations have been sent to unions which are both pro- and anti-farm laws,” Anil Ghanwat, a member of the committee told HT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To ensure fewer doses are wasted each day, many centres started walk-in vaccination from Tuesday.(PTI)
To ensure fewer doses are wasted each day, many centres started walk-in vaccination from Tuesday.(PTI)
india news

1,000 vaccine doses wasted in Delhi so far: Health officials

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:43 AM IST
Teams from a number of vaccination centres and health officials overseeing the city’s inoculation drive said at least 1,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been wasted in Delhi so far. Health officials attributed the wastage mostly to fewer people coming up to get the jab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP