Constable dies after speeding car hits police vehicle in Rajasthan; 4 injured

BySohail Khan
May 01, 2025 01:01 PM IST

The team from Bhilwara district’s Begun police station was returning with an accused from Gujarat when the accident occurred. The unknown vehicle’s driver fled the scene after the crash

Udaipur: A constable was killed and four others injured after a police vehicle transporting an accused from Gujarat was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle on the Gogunda-Pindwara highway in Rajasthan’s Khakhri village on Thursday. Among the four injured was the accused who was being transported in the police vehicle.

The police vehicle was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle on the Gogunda-Pindwara highway near Krishna Kanhaiya Hotel in Rajasthan’s Khakhri village (Representational Image)
The police vehicle was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle on the Gogunda-Pindwara highway near Krishna Kanhaiya Hotel in Rajasthan’s Khakhri village (Representational Image)

“The team from Bhilwara district’s Begun police station was returning with an accused from Gujarat when the accident occurred. The unknown vehicle’s driver fled the scene after the crash,” officer in charge of the Gogunda police station Probeshner Madhav Upadhyay said.

Also Read:7 workers mowed down on Delhi-Mumbai e-way

The police vehicle crashed into a divider andgot lodged in a culvert under the impact of the collision. Police constable Devnarayan Gurjar from the Begun police station died on the spot. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Basilaal, constable Sunil, driver Balwant Jat, and the accused, Alfaz Mansuri, sustained serious injuries, Upadhyay said.

Emergency services, including highway patrol teams, local police, and ambulance staff, were dispatched to the accident site, Upadhyay added.

Also read: 12 killed in MP as speeding van hits bike, falls into well

With the help of villagers, the injured were rescued and taken to the Udaipur district hospital. The deceased constable’s body has been kept at the Gogunda hospital mortuary.

The police have registered a case and launched a search to identify and locate the hit-and-run driver, he said.

