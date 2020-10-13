e-paper
Home / India News / Polls to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9

Polls to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 13:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said.
The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said. (ANI image)
         

Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, a press release issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Tuesday.

October 27 is the last date of filing nominations and November 2 is the last day of withdrawal of candidature.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the EC said that the Chief Secreatries concerned should ensure that a senior officer from the state should be deputed to make sure all coronavirus guidelines are being followed.

Everyone should wear a mask at all times, thermal scanning should be conducted at entry and exit gates, sanitisers should be made available at all places, the EC said in its release. Social distancing norms should also be complied with, the release added.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25. Actor-politician Raj Babbar’s term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25.

Counting of votes will take place on November 9 from 5pm onwards. The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the press release said.

(with PTI inputs)

Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
Covid-19 vaccine expected in early 2021, distribution plan in works: Harsh Vardhan
Polls to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9
Europe recording more daily Covid-19 cases than India, shows data
Atal Tunnel stone laid by Sonia goes missing, Congress threatens stir
‘Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation’: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief
