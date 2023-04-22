Army truck ambushed in Poonch was carrying iftar fruits; village to skip Eid celebrations

While the country is celebrating 'Eid-ul-Fitr' on Saturday, there is a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch which has decided to give it a miss. Reason: Sangiote village was the destination of the Indian Army truck which was ambushed on Thursday, leaving five soldiers attached with the Rashtriya Rifles dead. The truck was carrying fruits and other items for an iftar gathering meant to be held in Sagiote later on Thursday evening, The Indian Express reported. The Indian Army truck which was targeted by terrorists in Poonch on Thursday. (ANI)

The report added that the truck transported materials from the Basooni headquarters of the Rashtriya Rifles located in Balakote. Also, the vehicle collected additional items during its journey from the Bhimber Gali area, where the Rashtriya Rifles has a significant presence due to the movement of Army convoys between Poonch and Rajouri.

Sarpanch of the Sangiote panchayat Mukhtiaz Khan, who was was among those invited for the iftar, told the newspaper: “Kya iftar jab hamare paanch jawan uss unfortunate haadse mein shaheed ho gaye (what iftar fast when five of our soldiers were martyred in that unfortunate incident).”

“As soon as we got information about the terror attack from social media groups, a pall of gloom descended on the village,” Khan said, adding that the villagers will not celebrate Eid on Saturday, they only offer namaz.

At approximately 3pm, as the loaded vehicle approached its destination, only 7-8 km away and crossed Tota Gali, unidentified terrorists who had set an ambush in advance, launched an attack on the vehicle from various directions, as stated in the report.

12 detained; drones, sniffer dogs, MI chopper used in manhunt

At least 12 people were detained on Friday for questioning in connection with the deadly ambush of five army soldiers in the dense forest area of Bata Doriya even as a MI helicopter, drones and sniffer dogs were pressed into service in a massive manhunt for the perpetrators.

Officials said those detained were being questioned at various levels by the security forces to ascertain the identity of the terror group, which is believed to be active in the area for more than a year and probably comprises a snipper too.

A day after the attack, director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh along with additional director general police Mukesh Singh was camping in the neighbouring Rajouri district to oversee the investigation.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team headed by a deputy inspector general rank officer was also present as the agency is likely to take over the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

