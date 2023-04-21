Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 moon sighting LIVE updates: India to mark Eid on this day, Saudi, Qatar, UAE to celebrate Eid today
Live

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 moon sighting LIVE updates: India to mark Eid on this day, Saudi, Qatar, UAE to celebrate Eid today

festivals
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 04:04 PM IST

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 Live Updates: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21. India will celebrate Eid on Saturday.

The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
OPEN APP

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr is one of the most auspicious and holy festivals of Islam. It is marked as the month-long fasting (Roza) of Ramadan comes to an end. The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan, and the tenth is Shawwal - which means 'festival of breaking of the fast'. The first day of the Shawwal month is celebrated by Muslims as Eid-al-Fitr. Muslims sight the crescent Moon on the last day of Ramadan to welcome the month of Shawwal with Eid-ul-Fitr. The tradition of sighting the Moon is a practice of observing the crescent or new Moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal. Muslims sight the Moon with the naked eye or using telescopes. The news is then broadcasted to people via media outlets, mosques and community organizations.

Meanwhile, determining the start of the month of Shawwal may vary between different Muslim communities and countries. It is because the Islamic calendar is lunar - based on the sighting of the crescent Moon. Lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long. And since the lunar months are shorter than solar months, the date varies from country to country by about a day. Every year, Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr occur approximately 10-11 days earlier. It depends on when the crescent Moon is sighted.

Lastly, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe Roza from dawn to sunset, pray to Allah for peace and guidance, perform deeds of charity by giving Zakat to the poor and needy, give back to the community by engaging in humanitarian acts, and more. On the last day of Ramadan, intense prayers take place during the Laylatul Qadr, which means the Night of Power. It is believed to be the holiest night of the year. Food also plays a significant role during the Eid festivities, with people preparing dishes like biryani, kebabs, samosas, sweet treats like sheer khurma and ras malai, and more.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 21, 2023 04:04 PM IST

    Muslims offer prayers on the last day of Ramadan in Kolkata

  • Apr 21, 2023 03:53 PM IST

    Mehendi designs to try this festive season 

    Muslims all across the globe are busy making extensive preparations for Eid. However, without henna, the celebrations will be incomplete. Minimal and trendy Mehendi designs will make your Eid celebrations extra special. Click here.

  • Apr 21, 2023 03:46 PM IST

    Know all about the history, significance, celebrations of Eid 

    Eid-Ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr is a joyous occasion and one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic religion. As Muslims gear up to celebrate the festival of Eid, know all about its history, significance, celebrations and more here

  • Apr 21, 2023 03:31 PM IST

    Beautiful images from Masjid Al Haram or the Grand Mosque on the day of Eid

  • Apr 21, 2023 03:18 PM IST

    India to celebrate Eid on Saturday

    For Indians, Eid-ul-Fitr falls on April 22 this year. On Thursday, the state president of the India Union Muslim League (IUML), Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, noted that the Shawwal crescent moon could not be spotted on April 20, which means, Eid will fall on April 22.

    Meanwhile, the Kerala government has announced a two-day holiday on April 21 and 22 on the occasion of Eid.

  • Apr 21, 2023 03:12 PM IST

    Eid 2023 wishes to share with your loved ones

    We have compiled wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, and WhatsApp and Facebook status for your to share with your loved ones to wish them, Eid Mubarak:

    1) May Allah guide you to the road of success and happiness. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

    2) This Eid-Ul-Fitr, look inside yourself, do more charity and spread more happiness. Eid Mubarak.

    See more here

  • Apr 21, 2023 02:59 PM IST

    How Muslims across the world are celebrating the auspicious occasion

    Followers of the Muhammadiyah Muslim organization take part in a morning prayer celebrating Eid Ul-Fitr. (AFP)
    Followers of the Muhammadiyah Muslim organization take part in a morning prayer celebrating Eid Ul-Fitr. (AFP)

    Check out how Muslims across the globe are marking the festival of Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr here

  • Apr 21, 2023 02:52 PM IST

    Saudi, UAE and Qatar to celebrate Eid al-Fitr today

    Saudi Arabia announced the date for Eid al-Fitr celebrations will begin today, Friday, April 21. "Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr for this year," the official Saudi Press Agency said on its Twitter account, citing a royal court statement. The country will observe a four-day holiday for Eid. United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar announced that the Eid holiday would start for them on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
eid prayer eid celebration eid festivals of india + 2 more

Eid-Ul-Fitr: Prayer timings in Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

festivals
Published on Apr 21, 2023 02:56 PM IST

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Here’s all that you need to know about the prayer timings of Eid-Ul-Fitr in India.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Prayer timings in Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna and other cities of the country(PTI/ Photo for representation)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 moon sighting LIVE updates: When will India mark Eid

festivals
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 04:04 PM IST

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 Live Updates: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21. India will celebrate Eid on Saturday.

The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Wishes, images, messages to send

festivals
Published on Apr 21, 2023 09:54 AM IST

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Here’s a list of wishes and images that you can share with your friends and family and wish them prosperity.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Wishes, images, messages to send
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Dos and don'ts you must follow

festivals
Published on Apr 20, 2023 05:40 PM IST

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: From purchasing gold to not keeping any room dark in the house, here are a few dos and don’ts to keep in mind.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Dos and don'ts you must follow(Pinterest)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Shayaris to share with your dear ones on WhatsApp and Facebook

festivals
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Share these beautiful shayaris with your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social platforms to wish them, Eid Mubarak.

Check out some beautiful shayaris to share with your dear ones on WhatsApp and Facebook to wish them Eid Mubarak. (HT PHOTO)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 10 things to buy on this auspicious day

festivals
Published on Apr 20, 2023 02:38 PM IST

Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, a Hindu and Jain festival, with auspicious purchases. Here are 10 things to buy for prosperity, including gold, real estate and more.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered ideal for initiating new ventures, investments, and purchases of valuable assets like gold and property. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes to Wish Eid Mubarak

festivals
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 08:38 AM IST

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Here’s a list of wishes and images that you can share with loved ones and wish them on this auspicious day.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Best SMS, Eid WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status, GIF images to wish Eid Mubarak
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Is Akshaya Tritiya 2023 on April 22 or 23? Shubh muhurat, city-wise time, more

festivals
Published on Apr 20, 2023 10:34 AM IST

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 falls on April 22 this year. Find out about the shubh muhurat, city-wise puja timings, and the auspicious time to buy gold.

Know all about Akshaya Tritiya 2023 shubh muhurat, city-wise puja time, auspicious time to buy gold, and more. (Twitter/streetgains)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Jamat ul-wida 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration

festivals
Published on Apr 19, 2023 04:39 PM IST

Jamat ul-wida is the last Friday before the grand celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr. This year, the day falls on April 21, 2023, Friday.

This year Jumat-ul-Wida falls on April 21, 2023, Friday. (Pinterest)
ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi

Eid 2023 date in Saudi Arabia, India: When is Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr?

festivals
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Eid 2023 date in Saudi Arabia, India: Here's when Ramadan will end and Muslims will mark Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East, India, other countries

Eid 2023 date in Saudi Arabia, India: When will Muslims mark Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East, India, other nations (Photo by Rayn L on Pexels)
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Hybrid Solar Eclipse 2023: Will the rare Surya Grahan be visible in India?

festivals
Updated on Apr 20, 2023 09:27 AM IST

Hybrid Solar Eclipse 2023: The first Solar Eclipse of 2023 falls on April 20. Find out whether the rare Hybrid Eclipse will be visible in India inside.

The Hybrid Solar Eclipse occurs when an Eclipse shifts from Total to Annular Eclipse because the moon's shadow moves across the earth's surface. (File Photo / Reuters)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Hybrid Solar Eclipse 2023: Find Surya Grahan timings, when and where to watch

festivals
Updated on Apr 20, 2023 09:27 AM IST

Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse 2023: A hybrid solar eclipse will be witnessed on April 20. Find out Surya Grahan's timings, date, when and where, and more inside.

Hybrid Solar Eclipse of April 20, 2023, will be visible from the South Pacific, but not India. (File Photo)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

festivals
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 is expected to be celebrated from April 21 to April 23. Read all about the history, significance and celebrations of the Islamic festival.

Know all about Eid-Ul-Fitr history, date, significance, and celebrations inside. (HT Photo)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Kerala and Kashmir date, time of moon sighting

festivals
Updated on Apr 21, 2023 08:40 AM IST

As Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims worldwide are gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. Find out when the festival will be observed in Kashmir and Kerala.

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims all around the world.(File photo)
ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Shawwal moon to be seen with rare ‘hybrid’ total solar eclipse

festivals
Published on Apr 15, 2023 02:54 PM IST

When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2023? Here's when the Shawwal moon will mark the end of Ramadan 2023 with a rare kind of ‘hybrid’ total solar eclipse

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Shawwal moon to be seen with rare ‘hybrid’ total solar eclipse (Photo by Piccinng on Pexels)
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out