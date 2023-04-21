Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 moon sighting LIVE updates: India to mark Eid on this day, Saudi, Qatar, UAE to celebrate Eid today
Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 Live Updates: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21. India will celebrate Eid on Saturday.
Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr is one of the most auspicious and holy festivals of Islam. It is marked as the month-long fasting (Roza) of Ramadan comes to an end. The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan, and the tenth is Shawwal - which means 'festival of breaking of the fast'. The first day of the Shawwal month is celebrated by Muslims as Eid-al-Fitr. Muslims sight the crescent Moon on the last day of Ramadan to welcome the month of Shawwal with Eid-ul-Fitr. The tradition of sighting the Moon is a practice of observing the crescent or new Moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal. Muslims sight the Moon with the naked eye or using telescopes. The news is then broadcasted to people via media outlets, mosques and community organizations.
Meanwhile, determining the start of the month of Shawwal may vary between different Muslim communities and countries. It is because the Islamic calendar is lunar - based on the sighting of the crescent Moon. Lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long. And since the lunar months are shorter than solar months, the date varies from country to country by about a day. Every year, Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr occur approximately 10-11 days earlier. It depends on when the crescent Moon is sighted.
Lastly, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe Roza from dawn to sunset, pray to Allah for peace and guidance, perform deeds of charity by giving Zakat to the poor and needy, give back to the community by engaging in humanitarian acts, and more. On the last day of Ramadan, intense prayers take place during the Laylatul Qadr, which means the Night of Power. It is believed to be the holiest night of the year. Food also plays a significant role during the Eid festivities, with people preparing dishes like biryani, kebabs, samosas, sweet treats like sheer khurma and ras malai, and more.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 21, 2023 04:04 PM IST
Muslims offer prayers on the last day of Ramadan in Kolkata
-
Apr 21, 2023 03:53 PM IST
Mehendi designs to try this festive season
Muslims all across the globe are busy making extensive preparations for Eid. However, without henna, the celebrations will be incomplete. Minimal and trendy Mehendi designs will make your Eid celebrations extra special. Click here.
-
Apr 21, 2023 03:46 PM IST
Know all about the history, significance, celebrations of Eid
Eid-Ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr is a joyous occasion and one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic religion. As Muslims gear up to celebrate the festival of Eid, know all about its history, significance, celebrations and more here.
-
Apr 21, 2023 03:31 PM IST
Beautiful images from Masjid Al Haram or the Grand Mosque on the day of Eid
-
Apr 21, 2023 03:18 PM IST
India to celebrate Eid on Saturday
For Indians, Eid-ul-Fitr falls on April 22 this year. On Thursday, the state president of the India Union Muslim League (IUML), Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, noted that the Shawwal crescent moon could not be spotted on April 20, which means, Eid will fall on April 22.
Meanwhile, the Kerala government has announced a two-day holiday on April 21 and 22 on the occasion of Eid.
-
Apr 21, 2023 03:12 PM IST
Eid 2023 wishes to share with your loved ones
We have compiled wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, and WhatsApp and Facebook status for your to share with your loved ones to wish them, Eid Mubarak:
1) May Allah guide you to the road of success and happiness. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.
2) This Eid-Ul-Fitr, look inside yourself, do more charity and spread more happiness. Eid Mubarak.
See more here.
-
Apr 21, 2023 02:59 PM IST
How Muslims across the world are celebrating the auspicious occasion
Check out how Muslims across the globe are marking the festival of Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr here.
-
Apr 21, 2023 02:52 PM IST
Saudi, UAE and Qatar to celebrate Eid al-Fitr today
Saudi Arabia announced the date for Eid al-Fitr celebrations will begin today, Friday, April 21. "Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr for this year," the official Saudi Press Agency said on its Twitter account, citing a royal court statement. The country will observe a four-day holiday for Eid. United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar announced that the Eid holiday would start for them on Friday.