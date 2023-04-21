Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 moon sighting LIVE updates: India to mark Eid on this day, Saudi, Qatar, UAE to celebrate Eid today

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr is one of the most auspicious and holy festivals of Islam. It is marked as the month-long fasting (Roza) of Ramadan comes to an end. The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan, and the tenth is Shawwal - which means 'festival of breaking of the fast'. The first day of the Shawwal month is celebrated by Muslims as Eid-al-Fitr. Muslims sight the crescent Moon on the last day of Ramadan to welcome the month of Shawwal with Eid-ul-Fitr. The tradition of sighting the Moon is a practice of observing the crescent or new Moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal. Muslims sight the Moon with the naked eye or using telescopes. The news is then broadcasted to people via media outlets, mosques and community organizations.

Meanwhile, determining the start of the month of Shawwal may vary between different Muslim communities and countries. It is because the Islamic calendar is lunar - based on the sighting of the crescent Moon. Lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long. And since the lunar months are shorter than solar months, the date varies from country to country by about a day. Every year, Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr occur approximately 10-11 days earlier. It depends on when the crescent Moon is sighted.

Lastly, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe Roza from dawn to sunset, pray to Allah for peace and guidance, perform deeds of charity by giving Zakat to the poor and needy, give back to the community by engaging in humanitarian acts, and more. On the last day of Ramadan, intense prayers take place during the Laylatul Qadr, which means the Night of Power. It is believed to be the holiest night of the year. Food also plays a significant role during the Eid festivities, with people preparing dishes like biryani, kebabs, samosas, sweet treats like sheer khurma and ras malai, and more.