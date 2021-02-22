Pop stars commenting on farmers' issue, but govt is not interested: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that several pop stars had commented on the problems faced by the farmers but the government was not interested in solving them.

"The entire world can see the difficulty faced by Indian farmers but the government in Delhi is unable to understand the pain of the farmers. We have pop stars who are commenting on the situation of the farmers, but the Indian Govt is not interested," the Congress leader said.

He was speaking at a public meeting in Wayanad after carrying out a tractor rally in support of the farmers agitating against the three farm laws.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the farm laws introduced by the Centre in September last year. The contentious laws are -- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Even as protests entered Day-87 on Monday, there were no signs of fresh discussions to end the impasse between the farmers and the government.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Wayanad months ahead of Kerala Assembly elections, has been vocal about his opposition to the three laws and has assured the farmers of this party's support time and again.

Earlier during the day, the Wayanad MP met the survivors of the Kozhikode plane crash, which took place in August 2020 at Kalpetta. At least 18 people had lost their lives in the accident.

The Wayanad MP reached Kerala on Sunday to attend a programme marking the culmination of padayatra being undertaken by state Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and several other programmes on February 22 and 23.







