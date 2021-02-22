Pop stars commenting on farmers' issue, but govt is not interested: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that several pop stars had commented on the problems faced by the farmers but the government was not interested in solving them.
"The entire world can see the difficulty faced by Indian farmers but the government in Delhi is unable to understand the pain of the farmers. We have pop stars who are commenting on the situation of the farmers, but the Indian Govt is not interested," the Congress leader said.
He was speaking at a public meeting in Wayanad after carrying out a tractor rally in support of the farmers agitating against the three farm laws.
Also Read: Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi for ridiculing MGNREGA
Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the farm laws introduced by the Centre in September last year. The contentious laws are -- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Even as protests entered Day-87 on Monday, there were no signs of fresh discussions to end the impasse between the farmers and the government.
Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Wayanad months ahead of Kerala Assembly elections, has been vocal about his opposition to the three laws and has assured the farmers of this party's support time and again.
Click here for farmers' protest live updates
Earlier during the day, the Wayanad MP met the survivors of the Kozhikode plane crash, which took place in August 2020 at Kalpetta. At least 18 people had lost their lives in the accident.
The Wayanad MP reached Kerala on Sunday to attend a programme marking the culmination of padayatra being undertaken by state Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and several other programmes on February 22 and 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atmosphere in Kerala is favourable towards BJP, says V Muraleedharan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi on two-day visit to Kerala, to participate in tractor rally
- On Monday, Gandhi will inaugurate Kudumbashree Sangamon at Poothadi, a village near Kenichira in Wayanad at 10 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ready to be chief minister if BJP wins in Kerala, says E Sreedharan
- Sreedharan said that he is "certainly" ready to be the chief minister if the party wants him to be after coming to power.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate 'Vijaya Yathra' on Feb 21 in poll-bound Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will bring law on Sabarimala if voted into power, says UDF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Wayanad on Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress high command summons 3 top Kerala leaders to Delhi
- There are also reports that some of the slighted leaders like Professor KV Thomas were planning to leave the party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox