Porsche accident: Pune teen served ‘pizzas’ in custody, claims Congress; Fadnavis says bail conditions ‘shocking’

The Congress party in Maharashtra has claimed that the police gave preferential treatment to the teenager accused of knocking down two motorbike riders in Pune causing their deaths. Atul Londhe, the chief spokesperson of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), claimed that the accused was served "pizzas and burgers" while in custody, demanding strict action against the police officers involved, reported News18. He also questioned whether political pressure influenced the police's handling of the case. Pune Porsche accident: The accused teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later. (HT Photo)

“Was there any political pressure on the police? People should get answers to this. All the police who handled this case should be suspended and strict action should be taken. Do other citizens get the same promptness and special treatment?” News18 quoted Londhe as saying.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters that the police have acted according to the law from the beginning and denied any external pressure.

"I mentioned yesterday that we are ready to discuss every legal step taken by the police. We have taken the most stringent possible action. If legal experts believe there are more stringent provisions available, they should come forward for a public discussion," he said.

Kumar added that stringent action will be taken against the police personnel if they are found to be aiding the teenager directly or indirectly.

Read: Pune Porsche accident: Owner, manager of bar arrested for serving liquor to minor

The senior officer mentioned that the police had invoked Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and had attempted to have the juvenile tried as an adult, although the initial application was rejected by the court.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning when the teenager, allegedly driving a Porsche under the influence, collided with a motorbike, killing 24-year-old IT professionals Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. The teenager has since been released on bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis raised questions on the Juvenile Justice Board’s bail order in which the board set conditions such as writing an essay.

“Juvenile Justice Board’s order was a shocking despite police citing previous case laws,” he told a press conference after holding a meeting with senior police officials in Pune.

"If the Juvenile Justice Board doesn’t review order, police will approach higher court," said Fadnavis.