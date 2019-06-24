Power cuts hit water supply in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok 1

The residents of Sushant Lok-1 complained that they did not get canal water supply on Sunday due to a shortage of water in the underground reservoirs of the colony. The residents said they spoke to the pump operators deployed at the reservoirs, who informed them that the supply from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was inadequate due to leakages in the master pipelines.

Yatinder Parti, a resident of Block C, said, “The pump operators told us around 4.30 pm on Sunday that there will be less water supply in the evening due to a shortage of supply from the GMDA. We got the evening supply only for 15 minutes. We were unable to meet our daily needs. We have been frequently facing issues regarding water supply for the past two months.”

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) maintains the water distribution system in Sushant Lok-1. The MCG gets canal water supply from the GMDA, which is the master water supplier for the city. The GMDA supplies water to Sushant Lok-1 between 7am and 9 am in the morning and 6pm and 8pm in the evening.

The residents said the MCG should ensure uninterrupted electricity supply so can the underground reservoirs can be filled.

“This is not the first time this has happened. For the past two weeks, we have been getting erratic water supply — low pressure, supply for barely 15 to 20 minutes, and sometimes no supply at all. We often have to depend on private tankers to fulfil our needs. Why should we endure water shortage because of electricity issues and low supply from the GMDA? We would write to the GMDA and the MCG to improve the water supply to our area,” said Vishnu Khanna, resident.

A pump operator on duty said, “We did not get canal water supply in the morning on Sunday from the GMDA. This caused the problem. We informed our seniors and residents of the area in the afternoon.”

Wasim Akram, sub-divisional officer, MCG, said, “Water supply gets affected in case there is a power cut, which often happens in the summer. However, I will speak with the pump operator about the issue of water supply on Sunday.”

The GMDA official, however, said there were some leakages in the master lines but that did not affect Sushant Lok-1. Sandeep Dahiya, executive engineer GMDA, said, “Sushant Lok has been receiving adequate water supply from our side.”

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 02:52 IST