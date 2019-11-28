Pragya Thakur’s Godse remark not her first controversial one

india

New Delhi When Pragya Singh Thakur, then contesting the Bhopal Lok Sabha election against senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, described Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot in May, the BJP moved to discipline her.

“Nathuram Godse was, is and will be a patriot. Those who called him a terrorist should introspect,’’ Thakur said.

As the opposition questioned how the BJP could endorse a candidate who hailed the Mahatma’s killer, the BJP asked her to apologise. Thakur did retract her comment, but the issue did not die down.

Days later, the question was again raised at a media briefing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On May 17, the PM told reporters: ”I will never be able to forgive Pragya Thakur.’’

Soon after, her case was handed over to a BJP disciplinary committee. According to one leader Hindustan Times spoke to, Avinash Khanna and Om Pathak looked into the circumstances of her comments to decide if she deserved further punishment. Ten days after her statement, the two-member disciplinary committee submitted its report to BJP president Amit Shah.

In the aftermath of the landslide won by the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, and Thakur’s own victory in Bhopal, the matter took a back seat.

“We did give our report but I am unable to tell you what it was as it is an internal matter of the party,’’ said Pathak, adding, ``I can however say that the party dealt with it appropriately.’’

Her remarks on Godse weren’t her fir acquaintance with controversy in the run-up to the elections.In April , she claimed that former Mumbai anti-terrorist squad chief Hemant Karkare had died in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks because she put a curse on him for the torture she was subjected to in the investigation of the 2008 Malegaon blasts.

And in August, Thakur again embarrassed her party colleagues when she claimed that BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and Babulal Gaur may have died because of “marak shakti” (black magic) practised by the opposition. “A saint met me during Lok Sabha elections and told me that the Opposition might use black magic (marak shakti) against the BJP, and that it would harm the party and the leaders who are efficient, hardworking and manage the party affairs,” Thakur said.

“I had forgotten what the saint had said in the crowd, but when I see today that party’s top leaders Shushma ji, Jaitley ji and Babulal Gaur ji are dying while undergoing pain, it occurs to me if it [the prophesy] is true.’’

At that time, as this paper reported, the party decided to take another route to disciplining her. Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Rakesh Singh said the party was officially putting a gag order on her.

Soon after, she wasn’t allowed to speak at Swaraj’s condolence meeting in Bhopal. On Thursday, the party decided that far tougher action was required after her latest statement on Godse in Parliament .