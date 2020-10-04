Prakash Javadekar gets hostile reception in Goa over Mhadei environmental clearance

india

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 12:14 IST

Union Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar ran into a hostile reception in Goa when he arrived on Saturday for a two day visit as Congress workers protested against the minister’s avowed support to Karnataka in the state’s ongoing dispute with Goa over the waters of the river Mhadei.

The workers also protested the Union environment and forests ministry’s clearances for diversion of forest land along the Western Ghats in Goa for infrastructure projects that are being staunchly opposed in the state.

Congress workers who gathered outside the hotel in which Javadekar was staying were rounded up and detained by the police in late night drama after they had gathered in the lobby seeking an audience with the minister.

“The environment minister of this country who swore to protect our environment has no authority to come to Goa and stay in a hotel right on the banks of the Mandovi. They have no right to come and breathe in our environment. They have violated our mother which is the River Mhadei (the River Mandovi is called Mhadei closer to its origin in Karnataka). They have sold it to Karnataka for the sake of power and votes. There are more MPs from Karnataka than Goa, so Goa’s interests have been compromised,” Congress leader Amarnath Panjikar said.

State Congress president Girish Chodankar termed the arrest of the youth Congress workers as ‘jungle raj in Goa’.

Javadekar during the first day of his visit held an official interaction with farmers in two different villages in North Goa, a move that was termed as tokenism.

“If Javadekar is really concerned about farmers he should go and meet the villagers of Melaulim who are protesting against their village lands being taken for the setting up of an IIT in Goa and meet the villagers of Mollem who are fearing for their livelihoods,” Panjikar said.

Javadekar during his interactions with farmers in the two villages said that the protests against the recently amended farm bills were solely political.

“Barring Punjab, there seem to be no agitations elsewhere. In Punjab too, the agitation is due to political reasons. Purchasing of rice has begun in Punjab. Farmers have started selling rice and protesting as well, because of the politics involved. The Congress which is in power, Akali Dal, AAP, all three are opposing for various reasons. The agitation is political,” Javadekar said.