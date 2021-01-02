e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pratapsingh Rane, Goa’s longest serving MLA, wife test Covid-19 positive

Pratapsingh Rane, Goa’s longest serving MLA, wife test Covid-19 positive

The senior Rane, 80, who served as the chief minister of Goa for a record six times, has been an MLA since 1972.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 10:43 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Pratapsingh Rane is the latest among Goa’s high profile politicians to contract Covid-19
Pratapsingh Rane is the latest among Goa’s high profile politicians to contract Covid-19(PTI Photo)
         

Goa’s longest serving MLA, former chief minister and also the father of state health minister Vishwajit Rane has tested positive for Covid-19 along with his wife. However, he was on the path to recovery, said his son.

“My father Shri Pratapsingh Rane (Former CM of Goa & MLA Poriem constituency) & my mother Smt. Vijayadevi Rane have both tested positive for COVID-19. They are under the supervision of our team of doctors headed by Dr. Bandekar at GMC,” junior Rane tweeted on Friday evening.

The senior Rane, 80, who served as the chief minister of Goa for a record six times, has been an MLA since 1972-- elected on a Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party ticket-- in the Legislative Assembly of the erstwhile Union Territory of Goa Daman and Diu. Rane later joined the Congress and stayed with the party while his son switched to the BJP back in 2017.

Rane becomes the latest in a long list of politicians in Goa to have contracted Covid-19, a list which includes Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, who suffered a mild bout in September last year besides other ministers and MLAs.

tags
top news
5 states have highest active Covid-19 cases in India: Govt
5 states have highest active Covid-19 cases in India: Govt
3 more who returned to Kolkata from UK test Covid-19 positive
3 more who returned to Kolkata from UK test Covid-19 positive
North India, already shivering with freezing temperatures, sees rainfall
North India, already shivering with freezing temperatures, sees rainfall
With 19,078 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally rises over 10.3 million
With 19,078 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally rises over 10.3 million
Co-WIN app, model sites: India to hold dry run for Covid-19 vaccination
Co-WIN app, model sites: India to hold dry run for Covid-19 vaccination
Congress leader and former Union minister Buta Singh passes away
Congress leader and former Union minister Buta Singh passes away
US slams Chinese aggression against India in new defence policy law
US slams Chinese aggression against India in new defence policy law
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In