Home / India News / President Kovind, PM Modi to address meeting of Speakers

President Kovind, PM Modi to address meeting of Speakers

india Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 04:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(Reuters)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 80th edition of All India Presiding Officers Conference that will discuss the theme of “Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary- Key to a Vibrant Democracy” at Gujarat’s Kevadia.

“November 26 is the 71st anniversary of Constitution Day. On this occasion, the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference is being organized in Kevadia, Gujarat. It will be held from November 25 to November 26,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Saturday.

The theme of harmonious coordination between legislature between judiciary and legislature assumes importance amid an increasing instances of presiding officers being pulled up courts, especially on the anti-defection laws. The legislation had come up for an intense discussion at the earlier meetings of the presiding officers.

President of India will inaugurate the session and the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde will also address a session, officials added.

Birla also said that during the conference, presiding officers of legislatures will discuss the need for better cooperation and coordination between the three pillars of democracy.

