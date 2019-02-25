President’s rule won’t be imposed in Arunchal: Kiren Rijiju

After three days of violence, Itanagar remained incident-free but tense on Monday even as the army, paramilitary and police patrolled the streets, officials said. A day after protesters agitated over the contentious issue of the government likely granting permanent residence certificates (PRC) to six communities, chief minister Pema Khandu reached out to civil society organisations, and students bodies saying there was no such plan. However, no political party except the BJP turned up for the all party meet.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju Monday told reporters in New Delhi: “There is no question of imposition of President’s rule, or changing the chief minister.” The state government could not communicate effectively with the people on the issue, he added. Rijiju represents Arunachal Pradesh in the Lok Sabha.

However, an official in the ministry said the decision on the certificates was “uncalled for” and “unnecessary”. The home ministry has directed the state government to start consultations with all stakeholders to “calm down the situation”, a second senior official at the ministry said and added: “We haven’t yet seen anything that suggests the violence was fuelled by rival political groups.” The ministry is likely to ask for a detailed report from the state government.

“The situation is tense but no incidents of violence have been reported today,” said K Harshvardhan, superintendent of police, Itanagar on Monday.

On Monday, Khandu said the government would never take up the issue of PRC and announced compensation of Rs 20 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of those who died in the violence. Khandu, addressing the media in Itanagar on Monday said an inquiry committee under a commissioner would be formed to investigate the incident. He admitted lapses on the communication front on the issue.

Congress stuck to its demand that Khandu should resign. “They were trying to bring in the sensitive PRC issue without proper dialogue with the stakeholders... It is part of RSS-BJP design to divide Arunachal Pradesh,” said Takam Sanjoy, president of the Congress’ state unit.

