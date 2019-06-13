Press Council appoints fact-finding team to probe railway cops thrashing UP scribe

The Press Council of India (PCI) has set up a two-member committee to probe the assault of a journalist allegedly by Government Railway Police personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli.

According to people aware of the developments, the PCI has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, which was reported in the media and appointed two members, Jai Shankar Gupta and Uttam Chand Sharma to investigate the case.

The team will visit Shamli on Saturday.

The information and broadcasting ministry has also sought a report on the incident, which was caught on camera. In video, broadcast by television channels, the GRP personnel, dressed in plain clothes, can be seen repeatedly slapping and punching television journalist Amit Sharma.

On Wednesday, Sharma complained that he was assaulted by the GRP personnel and later subjected to torture in the prison cell.

On Thursday, PTI reported that four GRP personnel had been booked for allegedly beating up Sharma, while covering the derailment of a goods train near Shamli city.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 19:32 IST